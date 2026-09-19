Jerry Jones: The Giants were better than we thought they were

The latest Cowboys season of high expectations started with a thud on Sunday night when Dallas lost to the Giants in the regular-season opener. The division-rival New York Giants outclassed the Cowboys during their Week 1 clash at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

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Dallas managed to get within a touchdown in the fourth quarter but could not get the ball back late, resulting in a 28-20 win for New York. Rather than harp solely on his own team’s poor execution during a Friday appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones praised the Giants for being tougher opponents than anticipated. Jerry Jones has tipped his proverbial cap toward the Dallas Cowboys’ division-rival New York Giants. Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan on Friday and spoke candidly about his team’s disappointing season opener. He even admitted he was nervous to see if New York would be able to keep it up for the rest of the season.

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“They just did a good job all over. And I will tell you, they were better than we thought they were. I’m anxious to see how New York continues to play, but I really — combination of things. We didn’t play as well as we should play and can play, but they played better than I thought they could.” Jerry Jones, Cowboys Owner and G.M., via Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio

Roster Overhaul and Coaching Turnover Cited

When asked whether the opening loss was also a product of the Cowboys not living up to their own preseason billing, Jones conceded the point while framing the situation around extensive organizational changes. He noted, Well, and to say it that way, I’d rather say it more positively. We’re not at the level that we thought we would be. He pointed to a conceptually new coaching staff, adjustments in the defensive scheme, and players fresh into that scheme who are dealing with a “new” environment to a lot of people out there. Jones added that while they have some really veteran players out there, they are still changing up some of the things that they are doing and are capable of doing what is being asked.

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Jones compared the current period of transition to the past, stating that the last time, from his perspective, that the team had as many changes on defense, as many changes with the coaching staff, as much change with the personnel, and as much change with the team was the first year Jimmy Johnson was their coach, when they won one football game. Although things have changed and players can come in with less experience than in those days, Jones acknowledged it is a challenge now to put it together and get it ready to go.

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Upcoming Schedule and Stakes

Jones noted that Washington could have a lot to do with it here Sunday, too, so the team has got to be ready to step up the level of play. The Cowboys will get a chance to test their cohesion again as they host the Washington Commanders in a Week 2 clash at AT&T Stadium.