Harry Kane became the fastest player to score 100 goals in the German Bundesliga, reaching the milestone in his 98th league match during Bayern Munich’s dominant 7-0 victory over Union Berlin on September 18, 2026. The win sent Bayern temporarily to the top of the league standings.

Harry Kane Smashes Bundesliga Record in Bayern’s Seven-Goal Rout

Harry Kane wrote his name into German football history on September 18, 2026, by shattering the record for the fastest century of goals in the Bundesliga. During Bayern Munich’s 7-0 dismantling of Union Berlin at home, Kane converted a first-half penalty to secure his 100th league goal in just his 98th appearance. That performance obliterated the previous record held by Dieter Müller, who needed 129 matches to reach the same milestone.

Union Berlin initially frustrated the hosts by setting up a dense defensive block that kept Bayern at bay during the opening stages. The resistance broke in the 18th minute when Jamal Musiala fired a low shot into the far corner for his first league goal of the season. The floodgates opened before halftime when Michael Olise was brought down inside the box by Rothe, gifting Kane the penalty that etched his name into the record books.

Bayern midfielder Musiala reveals neurological issue after second collapse

Michael Olise’s Hat-Trick Completes Union Berlin’s Misery

While Kane claimed the historic milestone, French international Michael Olise stole the show with a dazzling hat-trick that dismantled any remaining defensive ambitions from the visitors. Just before the interval, Olise latched onto a pass from Musiala and drove a firm shot past the goalkeeper to make it 3-0. After the break, Olise turned provider in the 54th minute, sending a cross from the right wing that Kane headed home for his 101st Bundesliga strike.

Bayern’s Musiala diagnosed with neurological disorder after two on-field collapses

Union Berlin briefly attempted to mount a comeback at the start of the second half, but goalkeeper Manuel Neuer comfortably turned away every effort that came his way. Substitute Sabari extended the lead further in the 70th minute by collecting a pass from Davies, navigating past defenders before scoring. Olise then seized complete control of the match, collecting a straight pass from Bischof in the 73rd minute to round the goalkeeper and score, before curling home another pass from Bischof three minutes later to finalize the 7-0 scoreline.

This is from start to finish to keep in the highest standard performance. To be able to score 101 goals in the Bundesliga makes me feel proud. Harry Kane, via Xinhua News

Bayern Munich President Eyes China Expansion and Tips Harry Kane to Stay

Standings Shift as Bayern Claims the Summit

The comprehensive victory lifts Bayern Munich to 10 points through the first four matches of the 2026-2027 Bundesliga campaign, temporarily pushing the club to the top of the table. For Union Berlin, the heavy defeat leaves the team still searching for its first victory of the new season.

Photographs from the match captured the scale of the victory, featuring Manuel Neuer celebrating key saves and the squad mobbing Olise after his goals.