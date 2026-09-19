Nigel Farage: £72M Crypto Donations to Fund Reform Campaign Staff

Reform UK has secured a record-breaking £72 million in double donations from crypto billionaires Ben Delo and Christopher Harborne, providing the party with a financial war chest that party leader Nigel Farage says will ready the organization to form a government at the next election. Announced across Friday and Saturday, the twin £36 million contributions shatter all previous records for political donations in British history, outstripping the previous high-water mark of a £10million bequest left to the Tories and dwarfing the fundraising totals reported by the main Westminster parties this year.

Financing a National Machine

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Nigel Farage detailed plans to transform Reform UK from what he privately concedes has been an accident-prone political outfit lacking in government-readiness into a disciplined, professionalized party. According to the Mail on Sunday, the funds will be deployed to appoint campaign managers in target constituencies, recruit top-tier policy experts, and establish a dedicated attack unit aimed at political rivals. The influx brings Reform’s total funds raised this year close to £90million, compared with just over £10million for the Tories and £8million for Labour.

Both donors structured their contributions upfront to bypass potential legislative changes. According to the Mail on Sunday, Mr. Farage stated that the crypto billionaires donated the money immediately to circumvent any attempts by Labour to cap political donations. Mr. Delo, co-founder of the digital currency trading platform BitMEX, and Mr. Harborne, a Thailand-based tech investor registered as a UK resident for voting and donation purposes, made identical gifts. Mr. Harborne previously gave £9million to Reform last year, alongside historical donations.

Legal Hurdles and Retrospective Laws

The record-sized donations arrive amid an intensifying political and legal storm. Speaking to the BBC on Monday, Mr. Farage acknowledged that the funding could ultimately fall foul of government measures designed to clamp down on overseas donors, though he insisted the gifts were entirely lawful under current statutes. Peers in the House of Lords are set to debate the Representation of the People Bill, which contains provisions limiting donations from overseas electors to £100,000 annually—a restriction that would also apply for the first twelve months after an expat returns to the UK, backdated to March 25 of this year.

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Mr. Delo had been based in Hong Kong but announced in April that he would return to the UK to avoid overseas donor restrictions, while Mr. Harborne reportedly registered to vote in Hampshire in June. Mr. Farage defended the timing to the BBC, stating, “Both these donations are 100% compliant with the law today, of that there is no question whatsoever.” However, he hit out against suggestions regarding retrospective penalties, telling the broadcaster, “There is talk, and Angela Rayner was talking about this yesterday, there is talk of them retrospectively declaring donations illegally. Well, that simply cannot be.”

Political Fallout and Government Response

The funding has triggered sharp rebukes from Labour, with Communities Secretary Angela Rayner utilizing appearances over the weekend and an address to the TUC congress on Monday to condemn the financial backing. Ms. Rayner accused Reform of serving private interests rather than those of working people. She added that the party had voted against the Employment Rights Act and would repeal it alongside the Equalities Act if elected.

Reform deputy leader Richard Tice defended the donations during an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, arguing that the money merely levels a playing field long dominated by rival parties. Mr. Tice compared the arrangement to Labour’s reliance on trade unions, asserting that unions extract policy demands regarding employment rights and public sector pay, whereas Mr. Delo and Mr. Harborne would hold “absolutely zero” influence over Reform’s policy platform.

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Meanwhile, election experts urge caution regarding the ultimate electoral impact of the windfall. Sir John Curtice, professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde, noted that while the capital leaves Reform significantly better equipped to fight an upcoming campaign, financial strength guarantees nothing. Sir John warned that local activists alone do not win elections without nationwide air cover, and that effective research cannot force voters to back a party whose objectives they reject. The House of Lords continues its debate on the Representation of the People Bill amid ongoing scrutiny from parliamentary standards commissioners regarding prior donations involving party figures.