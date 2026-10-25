Gonzalo Tapia Scores in Columbus Crew’s Win Over Toronto FC in MLS

On October 24, 2026, Chilean forward Gonzalo Tapia opened the scoring at the 16-minute mark to help Columbus Crew secure a 4-2 victory over Toronto FC in Major League Soccer, as reported by BioBioChile. The win lifted Columbus Crew to 38 points in the Eastern Conference standings.

Columbus Crew Face Pressure for Squad Rotation

With Columbus Crew sitting in tenth place in the Eastern Conference, every remaining fixture carries immense pressure for squad rotation and tactical stability.

Breaking the Defensive Block Early

Playing at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field this Saturday, Columbus Crew wasted little time asserting control over the match. Tapia broke the deadlock just 16 minutes into the contest, finishing off a sharp attacking sequence initiated by Santiago Rodríguez.

BioBioChile noted that the strike marked Tapia’s third goal in the league, underlining his strong adaptation to North American football following his time with Universidad Católica and Sao Paulo. The early advantage set the tone for a high-scoring affair that eventually favored the hosts by a 4-2 margin.

Photo: ADN Radio

Columbus Crew Beat Toronto FC

Following Tapia’s opener, Columbus Crew continued to press their tactical advantage against the side featuring fellow Chilean defender Benjamín Kuscevic. Malte Amundsen added a brace with goals in the 21st and 48th minutes, while Brooks Lennon chipped in with a 59th-minute strike to secure breathing room for the hosts.

Toronto FC attempted a late response through tallies from Daniel Salloi in the 69th minute and Josh Sargent in the 81st minute. However, the early deficit proved too steep to overcome, leaving Columbus to claim all three points and climb to 38 points in the Eastern Conference table, positioning themselves just outside the direct playoff qualification line.

The beauty is in the build-up 🤌 pic.twitter.com/r34cjUcf5o — https://x.com/ColumbusCrew/status/2114093211803435144

Match Detail Columbus Crew Toronto FC Final Score 4 2 Goals Scored By Tapia (16′), Amundsen (21′, 48′), Lennon (59′) Salloi (69′), Sargent (81′) Conference Standing 10th (Eastern Conference) –

Tapia Breaks Scoring Drought

The recent scoring output builds upon positive milestones for the La Roja forward. ADN Radio reported that Tapia had broken a scoring drought, contributing a goal and an assist in a 2-0 victory over Cincinnati.

During that fixture, Tapia capitalized on a corner kick to head home in the 22nd minute—his first goal since a September 5 win against Colorado Rapids—before setting up Taha Habroune with a clever back-pass. Across seven appearances in the league, the Chilean attacker has logged two goals and two assists under the current campaign.

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