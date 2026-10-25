William Contreras and Jackson Chourio Lead Brewers to Home Victory

William Contreras and Jackson Chourio powered the Milwaukee Brewers to a 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres in the first game of the National League Division Series at American Family Field, as reported by Líder en Deportes. The dramatic home win relied on a clutch seventh-inning home run by Contreras and an explosive game-tying blast from the young Venezuelan sensation Chourio earlier in the contest.

Padres Take Early Lead Before Chourio Hits Line Drive

The Padres seized early control during the second inning against Milwaukee starter Jacob Misiorowski. Luis Campusano drove in the game’s opening run with a single, followed by a groundout from Jake Cronenworth that allowed Venezuelan infielder Ethan Salas to cross the plate. Misiorowski, widely regarded as a top Cy Young contender in the National League, weathered the initial frame before the Brewers’ bats woke up.

Garrett Mitchell ignited the bottom of the third with a single off San Diego pitcher Robbie Ray. With one out, nineteen-year-old outfielder Jackson Chourio crushed a 113.3 mph line drive that traveled 420 feet between left and right-center field. The towering two-run shot knotted the game at 2-2.

HOME RUN William Contreras | San Diego Padres 2-3 Milwaukee Brewers | NLDS G1 | MLB 2026

The milestone blast marked Chourio’s fifth career postseason home run. He joined elite historical company, matching the playoff home run totals of Kyle Schwarber and Juan Soto before turning 23 years old. Only Evan Longoria with six and Carlos Correa with seven sit ahead of that exclusive threshold in postseason history.

Contreras Delivers the Decisive Blow in the Seventh

Following the third-inning fireworks, both bullpens settled into a tense pitching duel. The score remained deadlocked through the middle frames until the bottom of the seventh inning arrived.

William Contreras stepped to the plate against Cuban reliever Adrián Morejón. The Milwaukee catcher jumped on a searing 100.1 mph sinker, launching his first home run of the current postseason. The high-velocity mistake pitch cleared the outfield wall, giving the Brewers their first lead of the night at 3-2.

Player Team Key Play / Statistic William Contreras Milwaukee Brewers Go-ahead solo HR off 100.1 mph sinker in the 7th Jacob Misiorowski Milwaukee Brewers Allowed 2 runs in the 2nd inning D.L. Hall Milwaukee Brewers Earned the win (1-0) out of the bullpen Trevor Megill Milwaukee Brewers Notched the save (1) after escaping late-inning trouble

Nervous Final Outs Secure the Home-Field Advantage

Holding a fragile one-run lead into the eighth inning, Milwaukee turned to its bullpen to lock down the victory. Relief pitcher D.L. Hall picked up the win, moving to 1-0 on the postseason ledger, while Morejón took the loss for San Diego.

Photo: liderendeportes.com

Manager Pat Murphy called upon Trevor Megill with two outs in the eighth. Megill promptly struck out Fernando Tatis Jr. to extinguish a budding threat. The ninth inning brought even more tension when Padres hitter Ty France lifted a high popup that struck the stadium roof structure.

The ball bounced directly into the glove of Jackson Chourio, halting play for several minutes. Umpires huddled to review the strange ricochet under local ground rules before confirming the second out of the frame. Megill retired the final batter shortly after, securing his first save of the playoffs and preserving the 3-2 final score.

Pat Murphy, William Contreras, Jackson Chourio & Jacob Misiorowski Recap Brewers GM1 Win vs. Padres