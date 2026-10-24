Brewers Win World Series Game 1 Behind Jacob Misiorowski and Bullpen

Jacob Misiorowski and the Milwaukee bullpen combined to secure a 1-0 series lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the 2026 World Series following Friday’s matchup at American Family Field. The Brewers capitalized on early run support and elite pitching to outlast a relentless Rays squad.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Jacob Misiorowski continues his dominance on the mound, maintaining his status as a premier anchor for both real-world depth charts and fantasy pitching metrics.

Jackson Chourio remains a primary focal point for DFS slates, particularly when playing at home where his recent splits show heavy multi-hit upside.

The Brewers retain early series-price favoritism, holding a roughly 63% market expectation to capture the Fall Classic after securing the opening win.

Misiorowski and the Bullpen Shut Down Tampa Bay’s Small Ball

The Milwaukee Brewers staked an early claim to the Fall Classic by leaning on the exact formula that propelled them through the National League. Jacob Misiorowski took the mound for Game 1, building on a regular-season resume where the Brewers posted a 24-8 record in his starts. Backed by a 99th-percentile ranking in expected batting average (xBA) and expected ERA (xERA), the right-hander carved through the Rays’ lineup over five effective innings.

There it is!Brewers officially take Game 1.@MLBONFOX pic.twitter.com/t3zrBgqv2q — https://x.com/FOXSports/status/2113834919637942718

Tampa Bay countered with right-hander Nick Martinez rather than deploying Drew Rasmussen in the opener, a tactical rotation setup designed to put them in the best possible spot to win every night. Despite heavy traffic on the base paths, the Rays struggled to capitalize in high-leverage spots. As shortstop Taylor Walls noted, the offense failed to deliver the crucial hit when it mattered most, going hitless in six at-bats with runners in scoring position.

The Late-Inning Escape and Replay Drama

After Misiorowski exited following five frames, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash noted it as a small win to end the pitcher’s night. Abner Uribe and Aaron Ashby bridged the gap flawlessly, combining to allow just one hit while striking out five batters over three innings. Yet, the ninth inning brought maximum stress when Trevor Megill took over closing duties.

Photo: CBS Sports

The Rays mounted a final threat in the final frame, generating a run when an apparent inning-ending double play was overturned via replay review into a run-scoring groundout. With runners stranded on second and third with two outs, Jonny DeLuca stepped to the plate representing the potential go-ahead run. But Megill slammed the door shut, inducing a swinging strikeout from DeLuca to secure the 1-0 victory and strand the tying runs.

Looking Ahead to Game 2

With Game 1 in the books, the Tampa Bay Rays face the immediate challenge of bouncing back against a relentless Milwaukee club. The Rays will turn to their well-rested ace, Drew Rasmussen, for Saturday night’s fixture in an attempt to even the ledger before the series shifts locations. Meanwhile, the Brewers look to double their advantage on home turf, relying on the same pitching depth and situational hitting that carried them past the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.

Was Cooper Pratt's foot off the bag on this potential game-ending double play? pic.twitter.com/8JpspjM3HY — https://x.com/MLBONFOX/status/2113834066097144007

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