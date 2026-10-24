LIG D&A and Doosan Enerbility Sign MOU for Missile and Aircraft Engine Development

LIG Defense & Aerospace and Doosan Enerbility have signed a formal business agreement to jointly develop next-generation engines for guided missiles and aircraft, according to a report by Defense Today.

Engine Technology Meets Missile Systems at Bundang Tower

The formal signing ceremony took place on October 19 at Bundang Doosan Tower in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province. Key executives from both organizations finalized the pact to pool core competencies in response to a rapidly shifting global security environment.

Representing LIG D&A at the event was Park Tae-shik, head of the Missile Systems Business Division. Son Seung-woo, head of the Power Service BG, signed on behalf of Doosan Enerbility.

Building Next-Generation Aerospace Propulsion

Under the terms of the memorandum of understanding, LIG D&A brings its established expertise in guided missile system development and system integration. Doosan Enerbility contributes advanced thermal and mechanical engineering capabilities, leveraging heavy technological experience accumulated through its work in utility gas turbines to advance next-generation aircraft propulsion units.

The collaboration establishes a formal joint research and development framework aimed at elevating guided missile performance metrics. Both firms intend to secure specialized technological competitiveness while establishing practical cooperation models designed to reinforce the technological independence and supply chain integrity of South Korea’s defense industry.

Global Competitiveness and Industry Outlook

Park Tae-shik emphasized the strategic weight of the partnership during the ceremony, pointing to the combination of missile architecture mastery and heavy-engine manufacturing capabilities.

Park stated that the agreement is an important milestone that can strengthen the competitiveness of next-generation guided missile systems by consolidating the company’s expertise in guided missile system development and engine technology. He added that through the technological cooperation of both companies, they will contribute to the advancement of domestic defense technology and the enhancement of K-Defense’s global competitiveness.

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