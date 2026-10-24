Authorities Investigating Whether First Kenya and Nigeria Ebola Cases Crossed Paths

By Omar El Sayed – World Editor

An airport terminal in Uganda has emerged as the critical focal point in the continental spread of Ebola, after health authorities revealed that a newly diagnosed patient in Nigeria and Kenya’s first recorded case may have crossed paths there.

The Abuja Diplomat and Quarantine Protocols

Nigeria announced its first case of Ebola in more than a decade on Tuesday. Nigerian health authorities identified the patient as the Ugandan-born wife of a diplomat based in Abuja. She vacationed in Uganda in September and returned to Nigeria earlier this month.

Special Briefing on Ebola Outbreak Response | Oct. 22, 2026 https://t.co/xVMUtg5Z6D — https://x.com/AfricaCDC/status/2113255435168088399

During a press briefing on Thursday, Dr. Wessam Mankoula, who leads emergency preparedness and response at the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stated that 44 people who had close contact with the patient are under quarantine while she undergoes treatment.

Continental Spread and West African Reach

Investigators are working to pinpoint the exact source of her exposure. Nigeria stands as Africa’s most populous nation and the fourth country on the continent to record an Ebola case during the current outbreak. This also marks the initial occurrence in West Africa and represents the greatest distance from the primary outbreak zone in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The current Ebola outbreak in Congo began in May in the country’s east. It has become the fastest spreading on record, resulting in at least 4,600 deaths and about 9,700 infections. Neighboring Uganda initially recorded about 20 cases but was declared Ebola-free in August. Meanwhile, Kenya recorded its first case in early October, followed by eight additional confirmed cases in the east African nation.

Entebbe Airport Terminal Intersection

The first Kenyan patient, who has since died, traveled from Congo to Kenya, via Uganda. Public health specialists are currently examining whether that specific person crossed paths with the Nigerian patient at Uganda’s Entebbe International Airport, given that both were present there on the exact same date.

Photo: kacu.org

Dr. Mankoula said the center was probing whether there had been “some sort of interaction between the two cases at the airport.”

Clinical Dynamics and Contact Tracing

Ebola is spread through direct contact with an infected person’s bodily fluids or contaminated items. It causes severe fever and can be deadly. However, generally people are not considered infectious until they start showing symptoms.