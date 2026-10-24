Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Pro Robot Vacuum Drops to Half Price at Amazon

The Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Pro robot vacuum is on sale at Amazon for £599.99, down 50% from its £1,199.99 launch price. Trusted Reviews reported that the discount slashes £600 off the original cost of the machine, which features 25,000 Pa suction and self-cleaning capabilities via its Multifunctional Dock 3.0 Hygiene+.

Half Price on Amazon Eight Months After UK Launch

When the Qrevo Curv 2 Pro debuted in the UK in February at £1,199.99, it sat firmly in the premium tier of automated floor cleaners. Eight months later, Amazon dropped that sticker price to £599.99 in a limited-time deal, matching the hardware configuration against mid-tier rivals while retaining flagship specifications. That discount leaves £600 in the buyer’s pocket for a device designed to handle both vacuuming and mopping without manual intervention.

The core of the maintenance reduction lies within the Multifunctional Dock 3.0 Hygiene+. The system automatically empties the robot’s dust bag into an internal receptacle that accommodates up to 60 days of debris before requiring human contact. At the same time, the dock refills the robot’s onboard water tank with warm water.

High-Heat Mop Washing and Chassis Engineering

Hygiene claims for the mopping system center on thermal output. Trusted Reviews reported that the dock washes the dual mops in 100°C water, which TÜV Rheinland certifies removes 99.99% of bacteria. Following the wash cycle, 55°C hot air dries the mops, while a separate fresh-air drying cycle operates on the dust bag to prevent trapped moisture from generating odours.

Floor traversal and suction rely on distinct mechanical systems. The unit generates 25,000 Pa of suction, paired with a dual anti-tangle brush layout engineered to prevent pet fur and long hair from winding around the rollers. For transitions between hard floors and soft surfaces, the AdaptiLift Chassis adjusts the machine’s height for carpets up to 3cm thick, lifts the body over 4cm thresholds, and automatically detaches the mops so carpets remain dry during cleaning cycles.

Navigating Low Clearance and Household Obstacles

Physical constraints under furniture receive specific attention in the hardware design. The Qrevo Curv 2 Pro stands 7.98cm tall and incorporates a retractable navigation sensor that lowers to slip beneath low-slung sofas. Meanwhile, an AI obstacle recognition suite steers the chassis around more than 200 common household items, ranging from trailing cables to accidental pet waste.

Households managing heavy shedding pets, mixed floor types, and minimal free time for manual bin emptying represent the primary demographic for the £599.99 promotion. The combination of a 25,000 Pa suction rating, automated dock maintenance, and high-temperature sanitisation establishes a demanding price-to-performance benchmark for competing automated cleaners currently listed among the best robot vacuum cleaners.