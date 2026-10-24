Vienna Blood Investigates The Mysterious Death Of A Medium

Set in early 20th-century Vienna, the television broadcast of Vienna Blood – Die letzte Séance features the murder of a fortune teller, Charlotte Löwenstein, investigating a locked-room mystery that challenges both psychoanalytical deduction and criminal investigation. Pilot WP reported that the pilot episode premieres on 3sat within the German evening slot.

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In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Psychological Profiling: Dr. Max Liebermann applies early psychoanalytical techniques to interpret the behaviors of grieving or deceptive individuals in the victim’s social circle.

Dr. Max Liebermann applies early psychoanalytical techniques to interpret the behaviors of grieving or deceptive individuals in the victim’s social circle. Forensic Pathology: Autopsy findings reveal complex physiological contradictions, including a fatal chest wound with no exit hole and no physical projectile remaining inside the body.

Investigating the Locked-Room Murder of Charlotte Löwenstein

The narrative centers on the sudden death of Madame Löwenstein, who hosted a circle of followers convinced she could communicate with the dead. Discovered dead on her couch with a gunshot wound to the chest and a suicide note nearby, the scene presents immediate physical contradictions. According to tv-programmheute.de, the room was locked completely from the inside, yet no weapon was recovered at the scene.

Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt rejects the theory of suicide, noting the missing firearm and the impossibility of self-inflicted wounds under such spatial constraints. He enlists Dr. Max Liebermann, a physician and student of Sigmund Freud. Liebermann relies on cold intellect and non-traditional methods to dissect the psychological states of the attendees who participated in the victim’s final séance.

Physiological Contradictions and Psychoanalytical Deduction

The formal autopsy conducted by the local coroner deepens the medical mystery. The examination establishes the presence of a chest wound, yet confirms that neither an exit wound nor the bullet itself exists within the corpse’s torso. Working alongside these physical impossibilities, Liebermann utilizes interviews with the victim’s seamstress to uncover hidden physiological evidence.

Through logical deduction, Liebermann determines that the victim was pregnant, a critical medical detail known only to those closest to her. This revelation shifts the investigative focus toward the excentric participants of the recent séance. Despite intensive questioning by Rheinhardt and Liebermann, additional murders occur within the closed circle.

Broadcast Schedule and Subsequent Episodes on 3sat

The broadcast schedule places the first episode of the series in the evening television window. According to tv-programmheute.de, the 1-hour and 35-minute drama runs on 3sat. Redaktionshinweis notices confirm that 3sat will broadcast two additional episodes of Vienna Blood on the following Tuesdays at 20:15.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

While this historical narrative explores early 20th-century psychological methods, modern patients experiencing acute psychological distress, grief, or trauma should seek immediate evaluation from licensed medical professionals. Individuals dealing with severe anxiety or crisis states must avoid unverified alternative psychological practices and contact established healthcare providers or emergency medical services.

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