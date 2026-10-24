Phase 3 Trials Show Atacicept, Telitacicept, and Sibeprenlimab Transform IgA Nephropathy Treatment

New phase 3 clinical trial data reveal that three drugs targeting APRIL and BAFF pathways—atacicept, telitacicept, and sibeprenlimab—significantly stabilize kidney function and slow disease progression in immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy, with effect sizes well exceeding those of existing therapies.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Targeting the Root Cause: These therapies block specific proteins—namely APRIL (a proliferation-inducing ligand) and BAFF (B-cell activating factor)—that trigger the immune system to attack the kidneys in IgA nephropathy.

These therapies block specific proteins—namely APRIL (a proliferation-inducing ligand) and BAFF (B-cell activating factor)—that trigger the immune system to attack the kidneys in IgA nephropathy. Halting Kidney Decline: Clinical trials showed that patients taking these biologics experienced minimal drops in kidney filtration rates compared to sharp declines seen in placebo groups.

Clinical trials showed that patients taking these biologics experienced minimal drops in kidney filtration rates compared to sharp declines seen in placebo groups. Manageable Safety Profiles: Adverse event rates remained comparable to placebos, though monitoring for infection risks associated with B-cell modulation is required.

Trial Results Show Dramatic Efficacy in Proteinuria and Filtration Rates

As sources reported, the findings from three separate phase 3 trials—VISIONARY, ORIGIN-3, and TELIGAN—demonstrated benefits in preserving renal function. IgA nephropathy, the most common primary glomerular disease diagnosed in young adults, carries a high lifetime risk of advancing to end-stage kidney failure. The new biologic agents intervene higher up in the pathogenic cascade by suppressing abnormal immune cell activity.

In the VISIONARY trial evaluating sibeprenlimab, 510 adult patients received either 400 mg subcutaneously every 4 weeks or a placebo, alongside standard background therapies. Dana V. Rizk, MD, of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, highlighted at a press briefing that the trial met its secondary endpoints. The annualized estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) slope over 24 months reached 0.3 mL/min/1.73 m² per year with sibeprenlimab, contrasting sharply with -4.2 mL/min/1.73 m² per year in the placebo group.

Parallel Phase 3 Data Confirm Broad Therapeutic Benefits

Jonathan Barratt, PhD, of the University of Leicester, presented final efficacy data from the ORIGIN-3 trial for atacicept, administered as weekly self-injections in 428 patients. Through 104 weeks, atacicept maintained an annualized eGFR slope of -0.60 mL/min/1.73 m² compared to -5.60 mL/min/1.73 m² for placebo recipients. The composite kidney disease progression endpoint occurred in 5.1% of the treatment arm versus 17.8% of the control arm.

Similarly, the TELIGAN trial presented by Jicheng Lv, MD, of Peking University First Hospital, evaluated subcutaneous telitacicept in 318 patients in China. Over 104 weeks, patients receiving telitacicept experienced an eGFR slope decline of -0.6 mL/min/1.73 m² per year compared to -5.7 mL/min/1.73 m² per year in the control group. Serious adverse event rates remained lower in the active treatment group at 8.2% versus 18.2% for the placebo arm.

Trial & Drug Sample Size (N) Active eGFR Slope (mL/min/1.73 m² / yr) Placebo eGFR Slope (mL/min/1.73 m² / yr) Primary Funding Source VISIONARY (Sibeprenlimab) 510 0.3 (at 24 mos) -4.2 (at 24 mos) Otsuka Pharmaceutical ORIGIN-3 (Atacicept) 428 -0.60 (at 104 wks) -5.60 (at 104 wks) Vera Therapeutics TELIGAN (Telitacicept) 318 -0.6 (at 104 wks) -5.7 (at 104 wks) RemeGen Co., Ltd.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Because atacicept, telitacicept, and sibeprenlimab modulate B-cell activity, patients carry an inherent risk of infection. Furthermore, researchers note that because trial participants presented with baseline kidney function (mean eGFR of 64 mL/min/1.73 m2 in the ORIGIN-3 trial), clinicians should consider appropriate factors for patients with renal impairment.

As regulatory bodies review these extensive phase 3 datasets, the medical community anticipates that APRIL and BAFF inhibitors will fundamentally reshape long-term management strategies for individuals diagnosed with IgA nephropathy.