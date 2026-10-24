Meta’s New Terms: Why Badische Zeitung Fights AI Training on Facebook and Instagram

Meta is forcing commercial users of Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp—including media outlets like the Badische Zeitung—to grant sweeping rights to index and analyze linked web pages and archives, which experts believe is intended for generative artificial intelligence training, or risk losing their necessary customer communication channels, badische-zeitung.de reported.

Why the Badische Zeitung Refuses Meta’s Terms

Regional publishing houses have built extensive digital archives documenting local political developments, community concerns, and everyday life. Under the updated terms slated for commercial accounts, Meta demands automated access to these records. The editor-in-chief of the BZ has rejected the mandate, characterizing the requirement as an attempt to absorb eighty years of work from thousands of journalists and freelance contributors without financial compensation.

“Who wants to access our archive and search, index, and evaluate all our content wants to get to the heart of the BZ,” the editor-in-chief stated, emphasizing that the material represents decades of reporting from thousands of journalists and freelance contributors.

How Meta Alters Commercial Access Requirements

The policy shift applies to business profiles operating across Meta’s ecosystem. While initial drafts of the updated terms explicitly cited artificial intelligence training, the corporation subsequently removed that specific phrasing following resistance. Experts maintain that the functional objective remains unchanged: securing automated access to human-generated content. Commercial users face a hard compliance deadline, initially set for October 30 before being shifted to November 20.

Where European Regulatory Frameworks Intersect with Platform Power

Publishers argue that demanding uncompensated data harvesting as a prerequisite for platform access violates current European Union directives. The newspaper points specifically to Article 6, Paragraph 12 of the Digital Markets Act, which mandates fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory access conditions for dominant platform providers. The Badische Verlag, as a member of the Federal Association of Digital Publishers and Newspaper Publishers (BDZV), has formally called upon the European Commission to investigate the altered business terms and suspend their implementation pending a full regulatory review.

Despite these formal challenges, regional media houses confront a strategic dilemma. Social media channels remain vital for engaging younger demographics who rely on platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp for daily news. Consequently, internal discussions at the newspaper now include the possibility of an exit from Meta’s platforms, an outcome that the editor acknowledges would be a catastrophe and a loss for readers.

What Happens Next for Regional Media Outlets

The compliance deadline arrives on November 20, leaving publishers a window to weigh regulatory intervention against platform dependence. If political pressure on the European Commission fails to halt the policy implementation, newsrooms must decide whether to accept automated data scraping or abandon the digital locations where their readership spends its daily routine.