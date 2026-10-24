DR Congo Ebola caseload reaches 9,765 as Kenya manages contacts

As the Democratic Republic of the Congo grapples with an expanding Ebola Bundibugyo virus outbreak that has claimed thousands of lives, United Nations agencies report mounting economic strain and hardship for affected families. The epidemic, officially declared in mid-May, has steadily widened its footprint across the vast Central African nation, prompting neighboring states to reinforce their public health defenses.

The outbreak originated in the volatile eastern region and now spans eight provinces. The latest affected area is Nord-Ubangi in the northwest, bringing the total caseload to 9,765 with 4,727 deaths. Response teams are actively monitoring roughly 30,000 contacts daily over mandatory three-week observation windows.

Geographic Isolation and the Human Toll

Logistical hurdles continue to complicate containment efforts. Dr. Catherine Smallwood, the World Health Organization incident manager in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, told journalists in Geneva that response teams must navigate vast geographic expanses where remote locations often take several days to reach by boat or motorcycle.

🚨 Nearly 3.5 million people in Ebola-affected areas of #DRC face Crisis-level hunger or worse.Conflict and displacement have already stretched families to the limit. WFP is providing food and nutrition assistance so patients and families can remain in treatment or isolation… pic.twitter.com/Enliw5N6jn — https://x.com/WFP/status/2113632743124840686

These physical barriers intersect with ongoing regional conflict, displacement, and food insecurity. The World Food Programme has stepped in to deliver nutritional assistance and construct treatment facilities. David Stevenson, the agency’s representative in the country, detailed the acute vulnerability of residents like Francine Birungi Amoti, who lost a child to the virus and now cares for six survivors and an infant against a backdrop of local violence that prevents her from farming safely.

While community-level deaths have decreased—a sign that early detection protocols are taking root—patients in eastern areas still visit between two and five separate health facilities before reaching a specialized Ebola treatment center.

Regional Containment and Kenya’s Quarantine Release

Beyond the borders of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, other nations remain on alert following isolated importations of the virus. Uganda declared its smaller outbreak over in August, while cases have also been confirmed in Nigeria and France.

Photo: globalissues.org

In Kenya, authorities are managing the aftermath of the country’s first case and fatality earlier this month—a Kenyan man who contracted the virus while working in the Democratic Republic of the Congo before flying to Nairobi via Uganda. More than 100 contacts were identified.

Dr. Neema Rusibamayila Kimambo, the World Health Organization representative in Kenya, confirmed that these monitored individuals are completing their 21-day quarantine periods and returning to their families. She stressed that these individuals should not be stigmatised as being released from quarantine does not mean that they had Ebola, only that they had contact with someone who did, emphasizing that regional interconnectivity requires constant preparedness until the primary epidemic is fully extinguished.