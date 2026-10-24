SK Hynix cancels Solidigm IPO as neocloud stocks and credit fall

The artificial intelligence infrastructure trade recently faced turbulence as neocloud stocks fell, credit default swap spreads for companies like CoreWeave widened to distress levels, and South Korean memory giant SK Hynix canceled the initial public offering for its U.S. data center storage unit, Solidigm, citing market conditions and share price trends.

The tech market’s recent downturn dragged the Nasdaq down 0.7% on Friday following a steep decline on Thursday. Among major hyperscalers, Alphabet fell 6% ahead of its third-quarter earnings report, while Microsoft and Amazon saw their shares drop by less than 1% each. Meanwhile, specialized cloud providers bore the brunt of the selling pressure, as investors questioned whether returns on heavy capital expenditures will justify ongoing infrastructure build-outs.

The Bottom Line

Neocloud providers including CoreWeave , Nebius , and IREN saw their stock values drop by over 30% during October.

, , and saw their stock values drop by over 30% during October. Credit default swap spreads for CoreWeave widened past 11%, while its 2031 and 2032 unsecured note yields topped 15%.

widened past 11%, while its 2031 and 2032 unsecured note yields topped 15%. SK Hynix discontinued the review for the planned U.S. initial public offering for its Solidigm data storage unit due to unfavorable market trends.

Credit Risk Widens Across Neocloud and Hyperscale Balances

The strain on the artificial intelligence infrastructure trade manifested sharply in credit and debt markets this week. CoreWeave, recognized as the sector leader, experienced credit default swap spreads widening past 11%, a threshold generally viewed by analysts as indicating distress. Simultaneously, yields on the company’s unsecured notes maturing in 2031 and 2032 climbed above 15%.

“What investors are doing is throwing every baby out with the bathwater and saying anyone who is a neocloud” will be devalued, Roundhill Investments CEO Dave Mazza stated during an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” on Thursday.

International markets experienced parallel drops. South Korean cloud provider Elice Group saw its shares fall 30% in its market debut on Tuesday, while Australian data center operator NextDC plunged 39.5% on Wednesday after the data center operator slashed its annual earnings forecast. Research firm Gartner has projected that 80% of neocloud companies will either cease operations or be absorbed by 2030.

Despite the broader sector unease, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang maintained an optimistic stance during a company conference in Berlin, asserting that demand for neocloud services remains high. “The demand of the capital is much greater than the availability of the capital,” Huang told CNBC’s Arjun Kharpal. “That’s going to get solved.”

SK Hynix Pulls Solidigm IPO Amid Market Volatility

Skepticism from institutional investors ultimately halted capital market plans for data storage provider Solidigm. SK Hynix, which purchased the NAND and SSD storage business from Intel in 2021, announced on Thursday that it was withdrawing the unit’s anticipated U.S. initial public offering.

Photo: europesays.com

“While an IPO was expected to ease investment burdens and expand capacity for shareholder returns, the review has been discontinued in light of market conditions and share price trends,” SK Hynix noted in its official release.

Even among established mega-cap firms maintaining investment-grade ratings, financial strain became evident. Meta shares dropped 7% on Thursday after the company reported negative free cash flow exceeding $2 billion for the third quarter. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also raised the floor for full-year capital expenditures to $135 billion, up from $130 billion, alongside plans to spend about $825 billion over the coming years on various leases and contracts—including over $450 billion in non-cancellable take-or-pay agreements.

Company / Entity Ticker Recent Financial Metric or Market Action CoreWeave Private / Unsecured CDS spreads widened past 11%; unsecured note yields topped 15% Oracle NYSE: ORCL CDS spreads reached 343 basis points

Derivatives and Hedging Activity Surge Among Market Participants

As debt yields and credit default swap spreads climbed—with Meta reaching over 124 basis points, Nvidia touching 126 basis points, and Oracle hitting 343 basis points—market participants increasingly turned toward structured risk management tools.

Tech Selloff Deepens, SK Hynix Scraps Solidigm US IPO Plans

“There’s so much investment going into it that it’s just very appropriate to look for risk management tools, completely regardless of whether you’re bullish or bearish,” Williams noted.

Whether downstream volatility will continue to ripple across the broader Nasdaq remains an open question as major tech firms prepare to report upcoming quarterly earnings.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.