World Green Economy Summit hosts ministerial roundtable on green investments

At the Dubai World Trade Centre on October 22, 2026, the 12th World Green Economy Summit played host to a ministerial roundtable examining how governments can transition climate pledges into bankable projects. Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, chairman of the World Green Economy Organization, opened the sessions by highlighting the gap between political commitments and deployable capital.

The Bottom Line

Global officials met in Dubai on October 22, 2026, to address the funding gap in green economy development.

Organizers emphasized that current challenges center on project bankability rather than a lack of high-level state ambition.

Delegates from the United Arab Emirates, Senegal, Nigeria, Palau, the Maldives, and Türkiye participated in the discussions.

Ministerial Delegations Address Green Financing Barriers

The roundtable convened international policymakers to address structural hurdles in climate finance architecture. Business Wire reported that the session brought together high-ranking officials to evaluate how emerging markets secure capital. Among the attendees were Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment for the United Arab Emirates, and Aliou Gori Diouf, Minister of Environment and Ecological Transition for Senegal.

Additional ministerial participation included Balarabe Abbas Lawal, Minister of Environment for Nigeria; Steven Victor, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Environment for Palau; and Ibrahim Mimrah, Minister of State for Climate Change, Environment and Energy for the Maldives. Hasan Suver, Vice-Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change for Türkiye, attended to represent the COP31 presidency, alongside representatives from the United Nations.

Bridging Ambition and Capital Deployment

According to remarks delivered by Al Tayer, the primary friction point in the green transition involves transforming sovereign pledges into projects capable of attracting funding and producing measurable results. Governments have successfully established strategies, taken climate commitments, developed plans in favor of the green economy, and set increasingly precise objectives.

Photo: fr.finance.yahoo.com

How to transform promising ideas into projects ready to be financed and connect them with the capital necessary for their realization? Al Tayer asked during the opening proceedings. He noted that bankability extends beyond simple financial returns, requiring structures that generate green jobs, support small enterprises and young people, and ensure an equitable distribution of benefits.

Sovereignty and Access for Emerging Markets

The dialogue also addressed the specific vulnerabilities faced by developing economies and small island states. Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak emphasized that the United Arab Emirates remains committed to keeping climate finance available, accessible, and affordable for developing markets under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change framework.

Official / Representative Portfolio / Role Jurisdiction Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer Chairman, World Green Economy Organization United Arab Emirates Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Minister of Climate Change and Environment United Arab Emirates Aliou Gori Diouf Minister of Environment and Ecological Transition Senegal Balarabe Abbas Lawal Minister of Environment Nigeria Hasan Suver Vice-Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change (representing the COP31 presidency) Türkiye

Discussions at the Dubai World Trade Centre concluded on October 22, 2026.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.