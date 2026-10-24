Italy Earthquakes: Tsunami Alert Issued After Series of Tremors Strike off Sicily

A series of earthquakes struck off the coast of Sicily on Friday, prompting an orange tsunami alert and the evacuation of schools and public buildings in Palermo, Messina and Lipari. The strongest tremor reached a magnitude of 5.7 at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Seismic Activity and Tsunami Warning Along the Southern Tyrrhenian Sea

The sequence of tremors began late in the morning, with the primary earthquake striking at approximately 10:19am local time. The epicentre was located in the southern Tyrrhenian Sea, northwest of the Aeolian Islands and less than 60 miles from Palermo. Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology recorded nearly three dozen earthquakes in the area, with eleven other tremors registering above magnitude 3.0. Seismologist Nicola Alessandro Pino noted that a well-known seismic zone has been activated, driven by the African tectonic plate pressing against the Eurasian plate.

Following the major tremors, Italy’s national tsunami warning system issued an orange alert for coastal areas. The advisory indicated that coastal communities could experience a tsunami wave of less than 0.5 meters. However, authorities lifted the alert roughly an hour later after monitoring detected no major changes in sea level.

Public Response and Precautionary Infrastructure Closures

The sudden shaking sent residents rushing into the streets in Palermo, Messina, and surrounding communities. Public offices, universities, and schools were rapidly evacuated as students and workers sought open ground. In Palermo, Mayor Roberto Lagalla signed an ordinance ordering all schools and universities to remain closed until Sunday morning. Similar precautionary closures affected public buildings and courthouses across the region, including the courthouse in Trapani on the west coast and municipal offices in Lipari.

Photo: FOX Weather

Authorities reported no immediate injuries or major structural collapses following the peak activity. Salvatore Cocina, director of the Sicilian Regional Civil Protection Department, urged municipalities to verify the stability of vulnerable buildings and hospitals.

Event Detail Recorded Measure / Status Primary Quake Magnitude (USGS) 5.7 Focal Depth 10 kilometers Tsunami Alert Level Orange (Advisory, subsequently lifted) School & University Closures Active until Sunday morning in Palermo

Contrasting Reports and Regional Vulnerability

Different monitoring agencies recorded slightly varying metrics for the peak seismic event. While the United States Geological Survey logged the primary tremor at magnitude 5.7, European-Mediterranean Seismological Center data cited by Reporteri placed the reading at 5.6, and initial local estimates from the Daily Mirror and BurgasMedia noted magnitudes starting around 5.0 before revision. FOX Weather also corroborated the USGS magnitude 5.7 measurement occurring around 12:20 p.m. local time following an earlier 4.9 tremor.

Photo: The Independent

This seismic swarm arrives closely on the heels of extreme weather in western Sicily, where an unprecedented tornado struck Marsala earlier in the month, overturning vehicles and injuring two people. The convergence of severe meteorological events and tectonic activity has placed regional emergency services on high alert. Civil Protection officials continue to urge residents to monitor official updates from INGV and avoid coastal zones as aftershocks persist.