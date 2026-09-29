Google DV360 Introduces Vertical Video Unification Powered by Gemini AI

Google introduced Vertical Video Unification in Display & Video 360 (DV360) on September 28, 2026, creating a centralized programmatic workflow to buy and measure 9:16 portrait video across platforms, apps, and publishers. Powered by Gemini AI, the system delivered a 24% boost in campaign reach and a 25% reduction in cost per unique user in early tests, according to Unilever and WPP Media.

Centralizing Fragmented Media Buys Through DV360

For years, running vertical video ad campaigns meant navigating a maze of siloed platforms. Advertisers had to log in to multiple dashboards, set up separate budgets, and manually configure target audiences for every single publisher. Google’s newly launched Vertical Video Unification tool inside Display & Video 360 aims to eliminate this operational friction.

Advertisers can now upload a single vertical video asset and distribute it programmatically across diverse inventory sources simultaneously. This includes premium open-web publishers, streaming applications, and social environments. Marta Martinez, managing director at Google Marketing Platforms, highlighted the shift in a blog post, stating, “We’ve been preparing for the mobile-first advertising shift for years, but this level of unification changes everything.”

Photo: blog.google

Gemini AI Drives Full-Funnel Measurement and Execution

Under the hood, Gemini serves as the operating layer powering buying, execution, and full-funnel measurement within the demand-side platform. Traditional campaign tracking often struggled to connect upper-funnel awareness metrics with lower-funnel conversions across disparate channels. Gemini AI solves this by linking user interactions dynamically.

The system tracks how a consumer interacts with a top-of-the-funnel vertical video ad on one platform and connects that behavior directly to mid-funnel consideration or bottom-of-funnel conversion actions elsewhere. Furthermore, DV360 provides a single reporting view across all channels. This gives media buyers clear insight into which publishers drive the highest completion rates, total reach, and frequency without duplicating audience counts, applying standardized metrics like views, clicks, and conversions under uniform rules.

Early Test Results Demonstrate Lower Costs and Higher Reach

Initial performance data released alongside the September 28, 2026 announcement points to efficiency gains. Unilever, supported by WPP Media, put the new workflow through early tests, which included Unilever’s Hellmann’s.

The trials revealed a 24% boost in unique campaign reach. At the same time, the cost per unique user fell by 25%. By managing channels across social media and open-web publishers from one central dashboard, the campaign avoided overexposing users to repetitive ads—a benefit that siloed buying strategies cannot replicate.

Unanswered Questions Regarding Rollout Timetable and Availability

While the architectural upgrades to DV360 signal a shift for programmatic media planning, important operational details remain unconfirmed. Google’s initial release did not publish a detailed rollout timetable, eligible markets, or a comprehensive list of participating publishers.

Media teams and creator groups adapting content for paid distribution must verify account access and confirm which specific placements are available before altering production workflows. Because this update governs advertising inventory, it does not function as an organic distribution tool for creators, meaning production decisions and usage rights must still be settled independently before launching campaigns through the unified workflow.