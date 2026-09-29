LSU Soccer Battles Georgia to 1-1 Draw in SEC Play

LSU soccer (2-8-2, 0-3-1 SEC) secured a hard-fought point on Sunday night at LSU Soccer Stadium, battling Georgia (3-3-5, 0-1-3 SEC) to a 1-1 draw. Ava Amsden broke the deadlock via an 81st-minute penalty kick before Maddy Herniter equalized for the Bulldogs in the 86th minute.

Match Impact

Ava Amsden: With her third goal of the season and second in her last three matches, Amsden recorded three shots and two shots on goal.

With her third goal of the season and second in her last three matches, Amsden recorded three shots and two shots on goal. Defensive Workload for Scheving: Goalkeeper Audur Scheving played the full 90 minutes, anchoring a backline that absorbed 10 second-half shots from Georgia.

Goalkeeper Audur Scheving played the full 90 minutes, anchoring a backline that absorbed 10 second-half shots from Georgia. SEC Play: The 1-1 conference draw moves Georgia to 0-1-3 in SEC play and LSU to 0-3-1, ahead of LSU’s upcoming Friday fixture against Florida in Gainesville.

First-Half Dominance and Tactical Aggression

The Tigers came out with an aggressive offensive attack in the opening half. In the opening 45 minutes, LSU registered 11 shots compared to just four for the Bulldogs. The tactical setup effectively limited Georgia to two shots in the first half while the Tigers earned three corner kicks and kept the scoreboard clean.

Audur Scheving commanded her penalty area, ensuring that the visiting side found zero rhythm during the initial frames. LSU put two of its three first-half shots on target, establishing an assertive tone that put the Bulldogs on their back foot.

Late-Game Drama and Scoring Breakdown

Neither team found a way through early in the second half, but the match exploded into action late in regulation. In the 81st minute, a crucial foul inside the box handed LSU a penalty kick. Ava Amsden stepped up to the spot and calmly converted at the 80:56 mark, giving the Tigers a 1-0 advantage.

The lead, however, proved short-lived. Georgia responded just 4:45 later when Maddy Herniter capitalized on an assist from Emma Pettersen, finding the back of the net in the 86th minute to level the score at 1-1. The late equalizer split the points, capping a match where Georgia finished with 14 total shots to LSU’s 13.

Match Statistics Summary Statistic LSU Tigers Georgia Bulldogs Overall Record (Entering Match) 2-8-2 3-3-5 SEC Record 0-3-1 0-1-3 Total Shots 13 14 Shots on Goal 3 1 Corner Kicks 3 7 Possession 47% 53%

Squad Depth and Looking Ahead to Gainesville

LSU utilized its roster depth throughout the physical SEC fixture. Sariyah Bailey matched Amsden with three total shots, while Ava Galligan injected fresh energy off the bench with two shots. Additional attacking contributions came from Ryann Denecour, Rakel Sigurdardottir, Allie Fryer, Senai Rogers, and Brielyn Knowles.

With the SEC point secured, the Tigers turn their focus toward the road. LSU returns to action on Friday, Oct. 2, traveling to Gainesville to face Florida.