Archbishop Hebda: Embracing Immigrants and Refugees with Love Without Distinction

On September 28, 2026, Archbishop Bernard Hebda reflected on the annual Archdiocesan Solidarity Mass at the Cathedral of St. Paul, emphasizing the Catholic Church’s universal mission and calling for a radical, distinction-free embrace of migrants, refugees, and displaced children during the World Day of Migrants and Refugees.

Essential Takeaways on Solidarity and Migration Archdiocesan Solidarity Mass: Archbishop Hebda celebrated the annual service at the Cathedral of St. Paul, marking the World Day of Migrants and Refugees with multilingual readings, cultural attire, and diverse musical performances.

Archbishop Hebda celebrated the annual service at the Cathedral of St. Paul, marking the World Day of Migrants and Refugees with multilingual readings, cultural attire, and diverse musical performances. Focus on Vulnerable Youth: Highlighting the Pope’s message, the address drew attention to children forced to flee their homes due to trauma, comparing their plight to the Holy Family’s flight into Egypt.

Highlighting the Pope’s message, the address drew attention to children forced to flee their homes due to trauma, comparing their plight to the Holy Family’s flight into Egypt. Community Engagement: The archbishop underscored grassroots efforts, including testimony from Unidos gatherings at St. Thomas More and local parish initiatives aimed at seeing Christ in every neighbor without labels.

Reflecting on the Archdiocesan Solidarity Mass at the Cathedral of St. Paul

The annual Archdiocesan Solidarity Mass took on profound meaning this year as local faithful gathered at the Cathedral of St. Paul to observe the World Day of Migrants and Refugees. The service captured the universal character of the Church through vibrant music, scripture readings in multiple languages, and traditional cultural attire. Archbishop Hebda noted that the celebration directly addressed the tensions experienced by immigrant families across the region during Operation Metro Surge last winter.

Earlier in the day, the archbishop met with members of the local faithful at St. Thomas More during a gathering organized by Unidos. Attendees shared personal accounts of how their experience earlier this year impacted their households and parishes. Presentations during the event focused on the bedrock principles of Catholic Social Teaching and the inherent dignity of every human life, establishing a theological framework for community resilience.

Shifting Demographics Across Archdiocese Parishes

The evolving tapestry of the Archdiocese was on full display during weekend celebrations across various local communities. At Assumption in Richfield, the parish marked its 150th anniversary with a historic nod to its roots, featuring a first reading proclaimed in German—the language that was spoken by the first members of Assumption. Alongside this historical commemoration, Spanish was widely spoken both inside the church and across the festival grounds, illustrating a shift in the composition of immigrant communities.

Despite language barriers, attendance at the Spanish-language Mass surpassed that of the English service. Beyond the growing Latin American immigrant population, the Archdiocese continues to welcome faithful from across Asia and Africa, injecting fresh energy into regional parishes.

Answering the Pope’s Call to Embrace Displaced Children

Focusing on the global church’s observance, the Pope directed attention toward children and adolescents forced to leave their native lands after enduring severe trauma. Archbishop Hebda likened these modern displacements to the biblical narrative of the infant Jesus fleeing into Egypt with his family. The papal message challenges the faithful to move past viewing human beings merely as statistics and instead engage in profound listening to individual stories, fears, and dreams.

Combating this detachment relies on personal connection and shared fellowship within local communities. Parishes are actively dismantling social barriers through initiatives like a local meal center operation themed around the idea that labels belong on jars rather than people. By recognizing Christ in every individual, the Archdiocese seeks to foster an inclusive environment where refugees and immigrants find dignity and unconditional belonging.

Event / Location Key Observation Focus Area Cathedral of St. Paul Archdiocesan Solidarity Mass celebrating global diversity World Day of Migrants and Refugees Assumption, Richfield 150th anniversary blending German heritage with Spanish speakers Immigrant community contributions St. Gabriel, Hopkins High attendance at Spanish Mass for the Archangels Solemnity Expanding cultural demographics

Advocating for Just Immigration Policies and Radical Love

Addressing the broader socio-political landscape, Archbishop Hebda encouraged the faithful to continue praying for legislators as they encourage them to enact just immigration policies. The call for legislative justice aligns directly with the spiritual mandate to extend Christ’s love without distinction. Church leaders emphasize that grassroots hospitality must be paired with structural advocacy to protect vulnerable families.

Message from Archbishop Hebda Regarding Executive Order on Refugees

As the Archdiocese moves forward, the focus remains on building bridges across linguistic and cultural divides. Whether through parish choirs welcoming new members from diverse national backgrounds or community meal programs breaking down social constructs, the local Church continues to advocate for a welcoming environment defined by radical empathy and shared human dignity.