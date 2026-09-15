Google Rolls Out Motion Assist to Pixel and Samsung Phones on Android 17

Google has rolled out Motion Assist to Pixel and Samsung devices running Android 17, delivering a system-level anti-motion-sickness feature via Google Play services version 26.33.32. The tool displays animated edge bubbles that adapt to vehicle motion, bridging the sensory mismatch between stationary screens and inner-ear acceleration.

How Motion Assist Works Under the Hood

Motion sickness during transit often stems from vestibular-visual conflict. Your inner ear detects the sharp braking and acceleration of a car or bus, while your eyes remain fixed on a static smartphone display. To mitigate this neurological disconnect, Google’s new tool injects animated shapes along the perimeter of the screen that mirror the physical movement detected by the device hardware.

Users can adjust these elements through a dedicated customization menu. Options include shifting the color palette between system-based Dynamic Color, red, yellow, green, and blue, alongside changing the geometry to circles, squares, pentagons, or diamonds. Transparency can be tweaked via a standard opacity slider, while an optional randomization toggle shifts colors and shapes every few seconds.

Ecosystem Reach and Play Services Integration

Unlike vendor-locked utilities, Motion Assist bypasses a single-brand restriction by deploying straight through Google Play services. This architectural choice allows the package to land simultaneously across hardware lines, including Google Pixel units and Samsung Galaxy flagships such as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, provided they operate on Android 17. It sits directly alongside utilities like Advanced Protection and Theft Protection.

For commuters tired of manually toggling transit accessibility settings, Google built an automation trigger. Users can set Motion Assist to “Start in a moving vehicle,” allowing background sensors to initiate the overlay autonomously. Alternatively, a Quick Settings tile provides manual control from any app interface, backed by a silent system notification that terminates the active session with a single tap.

Enabling the Feature on Supported Hardware

Navigating to the new tool depends on the device manufacturer. Pixel owners can access it directly by searching for “motion assist” in the system Settings app. The longer manual path requires heading to Settings, selecting Google, tapping the All services tab, and opening Personal & device safety followed by Motion Assist. Adding the dedicated tile to the Quick Settings menu speeds up future toggling.

Photo: 9to5google.com

For users running Android 17 who cannot immediately spot the interface, a simple device restart forces Google Play services version 26.33.32 to refresh and initialize the module.