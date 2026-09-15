Inside the New Magic of Disney Animation at Hollywood Studios

The Magic of Disney Animation Reopens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The Magic of Disney Animation officially opens on September 14, 2026, anchoring a reimagined Animation Courtyard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida. Inspired by the real-life Burbank campus and the short film Once Upon a Studio, the venue celebrates all 64 Walt Disney Animation Studios feature films through immersive exhibits, character zones, and interactive history.

Here is the kicker.

The Bottom Line The Location: Located at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, replacing the former Star Wars Launch Bay in the historic Animation Courtyard.

Located at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, replacing the former Star Wars Launch Bay in the historic Animation Courtyard. The Scope: Features representations and Easter eggs honoring all 64 Walt Disney Animation Studios feature films.

Features representations and Easter eggs honoring all 64 Walt Disney Animation Studios feature films. The Leadership Preview: Newly appointed Walt Disney World Resort President Joe Schott previewed the space ahead of its opening alongside other upcoming park developments.

Inside the Reimagined Animation Courtyard

The area offers a relaxed park-like layout complete with landscaping references like Pluto’s Corner. Nearby, the Studio Theater houses The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure, while a neighboring soundstage hosts Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live!

At the center of it all sits a building modeled after the iconic Roy E. Disney Animation Building, capped with Mickey’s Sorcerer Hat. Step inside the reception area, and the attention to detail ramps up immediately. Overhead, the playful Lost and Found Department displays items like the Map Sphere from Treasure Planet, Eeyore’s tail, the Sundrop Flower from Tangled, and a Hydra battle vase. Figaro watches the shelves from above while a colorful chandelier features paintbrushes individually named by members of the Ink and Paint Department.

Curated Galleries and Interactive Studio Spaces

The Production Gallery features portraits that animate dynamically, allowing visitors to interact with characters like Maximus or Baymax. Meanwhile, the Treasures Untold gallery displays character-donated items including Jiminy Cricket’s suit, Lilo’s Scrump doll, Kuzco’s crown, and Cinderella’s glass slipper.

Photo: themainstreetmouse.com

The Animator’s Office recreates a lived-in workspace, complete with an original Animation Academy desk from the park’s old animation days. Families also gain access to hands-on zones. There is Olaf Draws!, where an animatronic Olaf and various artists guide guests through drawing lessons, and Drawn to Wonderland, a playground inspired by Mary Blair’s Alice in Wonderland aesthetic.

Key Attractions Within the New Animation Complex Zone / Exhibit Primary Feature Reception Area Lost and Found Department, bespoke paintbrush chandelier, and tilework modeled after the Burbank lobby. Production Gallery Interactive portraits echoing Once Upon a Studio. Treasures Untold Prop museum featuring items from 101 Dalmatians, Cinderella, and The Emperor’s New Groove. Animator’s Office Preserved vintage desks and an active workspace aesthetic. Olaf Draws! Interactive character-led sketching classes.

Leadership Focus and Park-Wide Evolution

During the exclusive preview days, newly appointed Walt Disney World Resort President Joe Schott—who stepped into the role on August 3rd—toured the space and discussed ongoing resort infrastructure updates. Schott highlighted progress on upcoming projects, including dining selections planned for Monstropolis at Hollywood Studios, alongside developments at Animal Kingdom’s Tropical Americas, Piston Peak, and Villains land.

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Schott emphasized that management continues to monitor guest feedback across digital platforms.

What do you think of Disney returning to its hand-drawn heritage at Hollywood Studios? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.