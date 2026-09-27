Google Sets Android Dev Summit 2026 for October

Google is bringing back the Android Dev Summit on Oct. 28 and 29, 2026, at its headquarters in Mountain View, California, four years after the last edition. The event agenda, which was spotted on Sept. 25, includes early references to Android 18 alongside extensive sessions on artificial intelligence integration and smart eyewear development.

Android 18 Appears on the Mountain View Agenda

While Google released Android 17 in a stable build on June 16, 2026, on Pixel devices, the schedule for the upcoming summit already points toward the next generation of the mobile operating system. According to an agenda listing uncovered by 9to5Google, a session titled “Elevate your apps with the latest graphics features in Jetpack Compose and Android 18” is slated for the conference. It’s a remarkably early mention, considering testing for Android 16 began in November 2024. Google now relies on a Canary channel launched in July 2025 to distribute continuous test builds to Pixel devices rather than traditional developer previews, meaning an early developer preview for Android 18 may not debut on stage.

The scheduled graphics session promises new visual effects, including mesh gradients where multiple colors blend from various points, alongside progressive blurs. Developers will learn how to use these graphics features within Jetpack Compose—Google’s UI toolkit—while maintaining system fluidity and battery life. Two days of technical sessions will unfold at the company’s Mountain View campus, complemented by an “Extended” satellite event hosted in London.

Artificial Intelligence and Gemini Take Center Stage

Beyond graphics, the event program places heavy emphasis on machine learning models and proactive software architecture. One scheduled presentation explains how engineers can bridge mobile applications with Gemini, Google Search, and the broader Android intelligence system. Another session outlines how AI agents powered by Gemini can execute multi-step tasks across different apps on behalf of the user.

To support these proactive features, Google is highlighting the Android Context Engine during the gathering. The framework requires active participation from third-party developers so Gemini can interact smoothly with various applications. A dedicated session will explore audio-first experiences for smart glasses running Gemini Nano 4, utilizing the lightweight on-device model that operates locally without relying on external cloud servers.

What the Return Means for App Developers

The Android Dev Summit serves as the conference that Google reserves for Android application developers. The last conference took place in 2022, delivering more than 65 recorded sessions across three distinct themes. While the annual Google I/O conference in May covers broad consumer announcements spanning the web, hardware like Pixel devices, and AI services, the October summit focuses on Android software creators.

The 2026 conference is structured around four core tracks: AI experiences, Android XR, application foundations, and tools and performance. Developers attending in California or participating via London will receive direct guidance on optimizing software for emerging form factors and localized machine learning pipelines.