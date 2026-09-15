ET, according to an email confirmation sent by Google. The upcoming laptop category features deep Gemini integration, such as a Magic Pointer tool, and runs on a new Android-based operating system rather than ChromeOS, with initial hardware expected from Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo.

The Shift from ChromeOS to an Android-Based Stack

Google is finally ready to let buyers secure its next major hardware category. ET. A newly launched website also displays the Googlebook branding alongside the upcoming date.

Under the hood, these laptops represent a major architectural pivot. Googlebooks are built on a new Android-based technology stack rather than ChromeOS. While Google has not yet revealed the official commercial name for this operating system, the company is positioning the hardware explicitly for the “intelligence system” era.

Hardware support at launch is broad. Google confirms that the first wave of devices will arrive from major OEM partners, including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo. However, the company has kept specific model lineups and shipping dates under wraps for now.

Gemini Integration and Ecosystem Bridging

Artificial intelligence sits at the very core of the Googlebook platform. The dedicated landing page details several native software capabilities powered by Gemini. Among them is Magic Pointer, a feature that grants users direct access to Gemini straight through the laptop’s pointer interface. Additionally, the system supports AI-generated custom widgets, allowing users to build custom desktop widgets simply by describing what they want in natural language.

Interoperability with mobile devices is another primary focus. Google is designing Googlebooks to serve as seamless companions for Android smartphones. Users can open apps directly from their Android phone onto a Googlebook and access files stored locally on their mobile device directly from the laptop environment.

Market Realities and What Comes Next

Entering the laptop market at this stage means facing stiff competition. As pre-orders draw closer, Googlebooks will have to carve out market share in an increasingly crowded ecosystem. Manufacturers are simultaneously pushing new RTX Spark-powered laptops, and industry watchers note that rising RAM prices are impacting component costs across the board.

Photo: tech.yahoo.com

ET, prospective buyers will soon find out exact pricing, specific hardware configurations, and the official name of Google’s new operating system stack.