GOP Senator Calls for Investigation Into Donald Trump Jr. and Hunter Biden Over Russian Oligarch Ties

The political fault lines surrounding presidential family business dealings shifted on Monday. Senator John Curtis (R-Utah) formally demanded that the Senate Judiciary Committee subpoena both Donald Trump Jr. and former first son Hunter Biden. The call for an investigation follows disclosures that Russian oligarch Umar Kremlev funded Donald Trump Jr.’s post-wedding festivities in the Caribbean earlier this year. Curtis submitted a formal letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and ranking member Dick Durbin (D-Ill.). The Utah Republican argued that congressional oversight cannot shift its standards based on which political party occupies the Oval Office. The inquiry targets whether either man unlawfully leveraged their proximity to the White House for private financial gain, luxury perks, or foreign access.

From Bahamas Nuptials to Capitol Hill Subpoenas The catalyst for Curtis’s demand centers on the May 21 wedding celebrations of Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Bettina Anderson, in the Bahamas. Reports revealed that Umar Kremlev, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin and head of the International Boxing Association, footed the bill for multiple wedding expenses. The oligarch’s contributions included paying for an additional private island to host the reception alongside a fireworks show. https://x.com/SenJohnCurtis/status/2102351462214869431 Bettina Trump defended the arrangement on social media, characterizing Kremlev as a close friend who offered an extraordinarily generous wedding gift. President Donald Trump addressed reporters in the Oval Office regarding the controversy, stating that his son had since paid back Kremlev. The president asserted that the arrangement was totally allowed, noting that he frequently hosts similar wedding parties at venues like Mar-a-Lago. However, lawmakers like Curtis view the entanglement through a much harsher lens. Comparing the situation to ordinary gift-giving, Curtis remarked that A toaster is a wedding gift, while adding that A private-island party paid for by a Putin-connected oligarch is something else.

Expanding the Scope to Cryptocurrency and Defense Ventures Curtis’s letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee extends far beyond a single island celebration. The Utah senator urged investigators to scrutinize a broader portfolio of commercial activities. The requested probe specifically targets Donald Trump Jr.’s active promotion of family-backed cryptocurrency ventures, international real estate pursuits featuring direct meetings with foreign heads of state, and reported investments in defense contracting. Photo: nypost.com By coupling these inquiries with past investigations into Hunter Biden, Curtis aims to establish a consistent oversight model. Republicans nearly wore out the subpoena machine investigating Hunter Biden’s foreign relationships, Curtis noted. We should not unplug it now. ‘Trust us’ was not enough then, and it is not enough now. Under the proposed Senate scrutiny, both Donald Trump Jr. and Hunter Biden would be asked to explain past business dealings, relationships with foreign entities, and any instances where their relationship to the President was invoked or understood to provide value.