Granada Theater and Sundown at Granada to Close

The Granada Theater and its sister restaurant Sundown at Granada have been sold and will close next spring, ending a run as a Lower Greenville fixture, the Dallas Observer reported. Sundown at Granada will serve its last meals on Nov. 1, while the Granada Theater will host events through April 17, 2027.

The Final Curtain on Lower Greenville

Owners Mike Schoder and Julia Garton confirmed the sale, citing shifting audiences, rising costs, and corporate consolidation in the live music industry.

Sundown at Granada concludes regular service on Nov. 1, with private events booked through Dec. 31, while the Granada Theater remains operational until April 17, 2027.

The property’s next chapter will bring a wellness venue named Bathhouse, slated to open in late 2028.

Two Decades of Independent Live Music

Phil Isley Enterprises originally opened the property in 1946 with a screening of Mildred Pierce. After operating briefly as a concert hall in 1977 before reverting to a movie house, Mike Schoder reopened the building in August 2004 as a full-time concert venue. The Observer named the Granada Theater the Best Live Music Venue from 2007 through 2010, and again in 2015. Over its lifetime, the venue has hosted more than 3,000 events and concerts featuring notable acts like Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Adele, Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Erykah Badu, Arctic Monkeys, and Flatland Cavalry.

The Evolution of Lower Greenville Dining and Entertainment

In 2012, the owners expanded the footprint by opening Sundown at Granada right next door, creating a combined destination for food, drinks, and entertainment. Reflecting on the closure, Schoder told the Observer that he will miss the sweet staff, rooftop sunsets, pre-show drinks, and watching artists like The Texas Gentlemen and Leon Bridges perform before people knew who they were. Private events at Sundown will continue to run through the end of the year before the space shuts its doors permanently.

Rising Costs and Industry Shifts

Schoder and Garton pointed directly to the changing economics of independent entertainment spaces in their public announcement. Rising operational costs, shifting audience habits, and corporate consolidation have severely impacted independent venues. Drawing a parallel to the record industry changes during the CD era, the owners noted that recognizing when to turn the page is essential. The decision also stems from a shift in personal priorities regarding work-life balance and how quickly time passes.

Milestone Date Original Theater Opening 1946 Concert Venue Reopening August 2004 Sundown at Granada Launch 2012 Sundown Final Service November 1 Granada Theater Final Show April 17, 2027 Planned Bathhouse Opening Late 2028

Following the final concert events in the spring of 2027, the Lower Greenville location will undergo a transformation. A wellness venue titled Bathhouse is scheduled to open its doors on the site in late 2028.