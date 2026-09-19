Gülben Ergen Reveals She Has Written Her Will Amid Kadir İnanır Inheritance Dispute

Following the passing of legendary Yeşilçam icon Kadir İnanır at age 77 on June 26, 2026, severe disputes have erupted among his legal heirs regarding his newly revealed will. As the court date was postponed to December 17, 2026, due to incomplete notifications, high-profile figures including pop star Gülben Ergen and family members have publicly weighed in on the unfolding estate controversy.

The Bottom Line The Core Conflict: Kadir İnanır’s estate battle hit a snag after 28 legal heirs did not receive official notifications, pushing the court hearing to December 17, 2026.

Kadir İnanır’s estate battle hit a snag after 28 legal heirs did not receive official notifications, pushing the court hearing to December 17, 2026. Family Backlash: Nephew Levent İnanır claimed the will was altered during the actor’s illness and left the family with nothing, sparking sharp exchanges and alleged threats against actress Neslihan Acar.

Nephew Levent İnanır claimed the will was altered during the actor’s illness and left the family with nothing, sparking sharp exchanges and alleged threats against actress Neslihan Acar. Celebrity Reactions: Pop icon Gülben Ergen stepped into the public discourse by announcing she has already written her own will, explicitly naming the single human being she will entrust before her lawyer.

The Estate Dispute and Court Delays Over İnanır’s Legacy

The cultural shockwaves of Kadir İnanır’s passing continue to reverberate across Turkey’s entertainment sphere. According to reports from regional outlets like Olay Gazetesi, the legendary actor died at the age of 77 on June 26, 2026, while undergoing hospital treatment in Istanbul. While his contributions to Turkish cinema remain monumental, the immediate aftermath of his death has been completely overshadowed by a bitter legal struggle surrounding his remaining assets and a controversial last will and testament.

The initial plan to review İnanır’s will hit a major procedural roadblock when all 28 legal heirs failed to receive proper notification. Consequently, the court proceedings were officially adjourned until December 17, 2026. This delay has only poured fuel on an already volatile family dynamic, drawing sharp public criticisms from within the late actor’s inner circle.

Family Tensions and Alleged Threats Surrounding the Will

The postponement of the hearing prompted outspoken commentary from İnanır’s nephew, actor Levent İnanır, who openly questioned the legitimacy of the timing of the will. Speaking to Nurettin Soydan, Levent İnanır claimed that the document was updated during a period of severe health decline, asserting that the legendary actor had left his relatives with nothing—not even a wristwatch or a tie—which he argued went against his uncle’s worldview and deep family attachments. While acknowledging life partner Jülide Kural’s labor and presence, Levent İnanır expressed deep frustration over the complete sidelining of the family lineage.

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Photo: olay.com.tr

These remarks quickly drew a fierce public response from Levent İnanır’s former wife, actress Neslihan Acar. Acar defended the cinematic legacy of Kadir İnanır, emphasizing his lifelong dedication to peace, justice, and equality. However, the disagreement soon escalated beyond professional commentary. According to Olay Gazetesi, Acar confirmed that she and her 77-year-old mother had received threatening messages utilizing an old, scarred photograph, with the sender aiming to intimidate her into silence. Acar’s daughter, Öykü Arıca, also stepped forward publicly to condemn the intimidation tactics directed at her grandmother, signaling a deeply entrenched personal battle running parallel to the legal estate proceedings.

Gülben Ergen Enters the Fray with a Personal Vow

Amid the heavy legal and personal turbulence surrounding the İnanır estate, Turkish pop superstar Gülben Ergen captured national attention by addressing the concept of mortality and estate planning directly. As reported widely across Turkish media outlets including CNN Türk, Sözcü, and Milliyet, Ergen announced that she has already drafted her own will while fully in command of her faculties.

Ergen’s statement added a dramatic philosophical layer to the ongoing celebrity discourse, as she explicitly addressed the person she trusts most with her final instructions. Declaring, “The only human being I will hand it to before my lawyer,” Ergen positioned her proactive stance as a clear lesson learned from the public chaos currently engulfing the İnanır family legacy.

Kadir İnanır’ın Miras Kavgası Başladı!

Key Milestones in the Kadir İnanır Estate Controversy Date / Timeline Milestone Event Primary Stakeholders June 26, 2026 Passing of Yeşilçam icon at age 77 in an Istanbul hospital. Kadir İnanır, Jülide Kural Late September 2026 Will reading delayed to December 17 due to unnotified legal heirs. 28 Legal Heirs, Turkish Courts Late September 2026 Public fallout, media statements, and intimidation claims surface. Levent İnanır, Neslihan Acar, Öykü Arıca Late September 2026 Public discourse expands as Gülben Ergen announces her own finalized will. Gülben Ergen

The Broader Cultural Impact on Celebrity Estates

The intersection of cinematic royalty, contested inheritance, and public declarations by mainstream stars like Gülben Ergen highlights a recurring vulnerability in the entertainment industry. When legendary icons pass without watertight, universally accepted estate planning, the ensuing friction often exposes deep fractures among extended families and long-term partners.

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As the legal machinery pauses ahead of the December court date, the focus remains firmly on how the judiciary will interpret the contested document. Whether the court validates the disputed adjustments or forces a broader reckoning among the 28 legal heirs, the ongoing fallout serves as a stark reminder of the complex personal and financial realities that trail behind the death of a national icon.

What are your thoughts on how public figures manage their legacies and plan for the unexpected? Let us know your perspective in the comments below.