Hiring: Native Brazilian Portuguese Speakers for AI Voice Evaluation

Mercor is actively hiring native Brazilian Portuguese speakers for remote independent contractor roles focused on evaluating next-generation voice AI assistants. The 4-week project pays $12.60 per hour (USD) and requires applicants to own an Apple Silicon Mac running macOS Sequoia 15.0 or newer.

Inside Mercor’s New Voice AI Evaluation Program for Brazil

Recruitment details surfaced regarding a specialized remote engagement managed by Mercor, in partnership with a leading artificial intelligence lab. The initiative specifically targets native or near-native speakers of Brazilian Portuguese to capture authentic voice data and evaluate conversational AI performance across everyday digital environments.

By deploying human contractors who use Brazilian Portuguese as their primary language, the project aims to train AI assistants to handle regional communication patterns with precision.

Role Requirements, Technical Specifications, and Daily Responsibilities

For contractors stepping into the role, the daily responsibilities demand a blend of linguistic fluency and structured digital administration. Workers use a specialized version of an application on their personal computers to complete everyday tasks entirely by voice. According to program specifications detailed by AI Training Jobs, participants dictate messages, emails, and notes across everyday apps, while also directing the AI to generate images, format text, apply spreadsheet formulas, and summarize documents.

Once interactions are captured, contractors record accurate transcripts of their spoken queries, produce a cleaned-up final version, and rate the AI’s responses. All task data must be meticulously logged in a structured tracking sheet, accompanied by supporting audio recordings uploaded to a shared drive. This documentation ensures that the partner AI lab receives datasets for model fine-tuning.

However, the technical barrier to entry remains strict. Candidates must own a Mac equipped with an Apple Silicon chip—specifically an M1, M2, or M3 processor—running macOS Sequoia 15.0 or newer. Furthermore, applicants must demonstrate regular everyday familiarity with standard productivity applications, including email clients, messaging platforms, document editors, spreadsheet software, and modern web browsers.

Contract Terms, Compensation, and the Remote Hiring Workflow

The engagement is structured as a fully remote, independent contractor position lasting four weeks, with immediate start dates available. Compensation is fixed at $12.60 per hour (USD).

The application and onboarding sequence is streamlined for digital delivery. Candidates upload a current resume alongside an application form, followed by a 25-minute conversational interview discussing their personal background, professional experience, and motivations. Successful applicants then set up a dedicated Mercor Expert email, complete technical configuration, and receive onboarding details within a few days.

Overview of Mercor’s Brazilian Portuguese AI Training Engagement Project Parameter Specification Role Title Native Portuguese speaker Hiring Organization Mercor (in partnership with a leading AI lab) Compensation $12.60 / hour (USD) Duration & Type 4 weeks, remote independent contractor Hardware Requirement Mac with Apple Silicon (M1, M2, M3) running macOS Sequoia 15.0+ Language Proficiency Native or near-native Brazilian Portuguese; English comprehension

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