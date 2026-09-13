HMD Global Launches Budget-Friendly HMD Asha 305 with Pulse OS

HMD Global officially launched the HMD Asha 305, a budget-focused device designed to bridge basic digital needs at an ultra-low entry cost. Powered by the lightweight Pulse operating system and a Unisoc T137 processor, the phone targets cost-conscious markets with pre-installed apps like WhatsApp and Spotify, retailing around $64.

The Engineering Trade-Offs Behind the Unisoc T137 Architecture

Building a modern internet-connected device at a sub-$70 price point requires making hard engineering choices. HMD Global bypassed Android entirely for the Asha 305, opting instead for the lightweight Pulse operating system. This software choice slashes RAM and storage overhead. Under the hood, the device runs on a Unisoc T137 chipset paired with just 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. Fortunately, users can expand that storage via a dedicated microSD card slot.

By utilizing the streamlined Pulse platform, the phone maintains functional responsiveness while keeping silicon costs minimal.

Display, Connectivity, and Power Infrastructure

The device features a 5.0-inch IPS display panel operating at an 854 x 480 pixel resolution. Thick bezels surround the screen, pushing the overall chassis dimensions to 147 x 71.5 mm while keeping the weight down to a manageable 145 grams for single-handed use. Powering the hardware is a 2500 mAh battery. Crucially for a certain segment of buyers, this power cell is user-removable and supports standard 5W charging over a modern USB-C port.

Connectivity options reflect the budget positioning of the hardware. The Asha 305 includes Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 4.2, and standard GPS for navigation. Cellular connectivity tops out at 4G networks with hotspot sharing capabilities, omitting any 5G modem to further trim manufacturing expenses. Optics are similarly bare-bones, featuring a modest 2-megapixel sensor on both the front and rear facings.

Market Positioning and Pricing Reality

Traditional feature phones like the Nokia 3210 often lock users out of modern ecosystem apps due to severe software limitations. The Asha 305 positions itself directly above those restricted legacy devices by offering core social media and streaming packages out of the box. While HMD’s official channels published the hardware details without an explicit price tag or launch schedule, independent retail listings tracked prior to the announcement peg the cost at approximately $64 USD.

Photo: nabd.com

This aggressive pricing strategy undercuts standard entry-level Android smartphones. It targets emerging markets or secondary-device buyers who need reliable access to messaging and media platforms without paying for processing power they will never use.