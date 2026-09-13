No. 3 Texas vs. No. 1 Ohio State final score: Three unanswered fourth-quarter TDs launch Horns to 24-23 win

The No. 4 Texas Longhorns overcame a 20-point deficit on Saturday night to defeat No. 1 Ohio State 24-23, securing a dramatic victory behind three unanswered touchdowns in the final quarter. Senior running back Hollywood Smothers scored the game-winning touchdown on a 1-yard run with just 25 seconds remaining in regulation.

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The victory marked the first time Texas has beaten a top-ranked team at home since defeating Southern Methodist University in 1950. The triumph also gave head coach Steve Sarkisian an elusive, validating win against a powerhouse program, while positioning the Longhorns as legitimate national championship contenders early in the 2026 college football season.

Arch Manning Orchestrates Three Consecutive Scoring Drives

Entering the final 15 minutes of play, Ohio State held a commanding 23-3 lead after dominating the first half and controlling the tempo through the third quarter. However, Texas quarterback Arch Manning engineered three straight long touchdown drives to wipe out the deficit.

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Manning finished the contest completing 23 of 37 pass attempts for 196 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, while adding 22 rushing yards. During the fourth-quarter surge, he connected with Ryan Wingo on a short touchdown pass and hit Emmett Mosley on a 19-yard slant that set up the offense at the 1-yard line.

Reflecting on the decisive final possession, which began at the Texas 27-yard line with 4:16 remaining after a missed 45-yard field goal by the Buckeyes, That’s when I knew it was our time, Manning said, according to The Athletic.

Missed Opportunities and Key Turning Points

For most of the evening, the top-ranked Buckeyes controlled the matchup. Ohio State’s offense relied heavily on star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who hauled in eight catches for 164 yards and a touchdown. Julian Sayin directed an attack that pushed the visitors ahead by 20 points heading into the final period.

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However, the momentum shifted when Ohio State failed to extend its lead on a missed field goal attempt in the fourth quarter. Capitalizing on the stop, Sarkisian converted two long fourth-down plays in his own territory to keep the Longhorns’ scoring drives alive. Smothers finished off the final 73-yard, 12-play drive with his second 1-yard rushing touchdown of the night, sealing the 24-23 final score.

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Program Context and Historical Significance

The outcome carries major implications for both powerhouse programs and their respective conferences:

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* Longhorns’ Title Pursuit: Texas improved its standing significantly, echoing its early-season success from the 2005 national championship run, which also featured a close September victory over Ohio State. * SEC vs. Big Ten: The road win provides a major reputation boost for the Southeastern Conference, challenging the Big Ten’s recent dominance of holding three consecutive national championships. * Program Momentum: Since the start of the 2024 season, Texas has compiled a 37-8 record, but the program had previously lacked a signature win against a top-tier heavyweight until Saturday’s comeback.