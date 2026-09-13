Russian forces launched a massive overnight air barrage consisting of more than 570 drones and 40 missiles, striking an American electronics factory in western Ukraine and hitting residential areas in Kryvyi Rih, where officials reported multiple civilian casualties and extensive infrastructure damage.

Missiles Strike American Electronics Plant in Western Ukraine

Two Russian cruise missiles slammed into an electronics manufacturing facility operated by Flex in the remote town of Mukachevo, located in the Zakarpattia region near the Hungarian border. The pre-dawn strike on Thursday caused an extensive fire that consumed roughly one-third of the massive industrial plant, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

Local authorities reported that approximately 600 workers were on duty when the weapons hit before dawn Thursday, causing extensive damage and more than a dozen injuries, according to regional officials. Myroslav Biletskyi, head of the regional military administration, noted that the casualty toll would have been significantly higher had workers not heeded air raid sirens and took cover in secure areas prior to the impact.

Myroslav Biletskyi, head of the Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration, stated that this enterprise exclusively produced household appliances.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to social media to highlight the civilian nature of the target, describing the facility as an ordinary civilian enterprise, an American investment. They produced such familiar household items as coffee machines. Zelenskyy criticized the timing and nature of the operation, stating that Moscow delivered this strike as if nothing had changed at all. As if there were no efforts by the world to stop this war.

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The targeted company, Flex, maintains headquarters in both Austin, Texas, and Singapore, and is listed on NASDAQ. Andy Hunder, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine, condemned the attack on Russia continues to destroy and humiliate U.S. businesses in Ukraine, targeting companies that invest and trade on the U.S. stock markets, noting that the facility ranked among the largest private U.S. investments in the country.

Deadly Barrage Hits Kryvyi Rih Amid Broader Air Assault

A separate Russian missile attack struck Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Zelenskyy, killing 18 people—including nine children—and injuring more than 60 others. Local authorities stated that the victims ranged in age from a 3-month-old baby to elderly residents, with 40 individuals remaining hospitalized.

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Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city’s defense council, expressed profound grief over the assault, stating that there can never be forgiveness for this, Eternal memory to the victims.

Describing the scene on Telegram, The missile struck an area right next to residential buildings — hitting a playground and ordinary streets, leaving local residents to commemorate the dead with flowers and toys left on swing seats at the damaged children’s play area. The strike damaged approximately 20 apartment buildings, over 30 vehicles, an educational building, and a restaurant.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed the Kryvyi Rih strike targeted a restaurant hosting a meeting of unit commanders and Western instructors, asserting that the high-precision attack eliminated 85 military personnel and foreign officers. However, the Ukrainian General Staff rejected these claims, which could not be independently verified. A subsequent drone strike on the city killed one woman and wounded seven other people.

Diplomatic Push and Western Security Talks Following the Strikes

The nationwide air assault—comprising hundreds of drones and missiles targeting energy infrastructure and civilian areas—coincides with intensive diplomatic maneuvers led by the United States to secure a ceasefire.

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In response to ongoing negotiations, Trump instructed Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to work on plans for security guarantees for Ukraine. Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters in Brussels that international observers would determine “very soon” whether Moscow remains serious about reaching a peace agreement or is merely utilizing delay tactics.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte echoed the sentiment in an interview, stating that the ball clearly is in the court of the Russians, and adding that they are not moving fast enough, is his impression — including the impression he is getting from his American interlocutors, that — that Russia really has to do more to bring this war to an end. Despite these diplomatic efforts, Ukrainian officials maintain that Moscow’s actions on the ground demonstrate an absolute commitment to continuing the conflict.