Honda Replaces F1 Engine Boss to Boost Aston Martin Project

Aston Martin Formula 1 power unit partner Honda has announced that Tetsushi Kakuda, the leader of its engine development programme, will be replaced by current assistant Yoichiro Fukao effective October 1, 2026. According to Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), the leadership shuffle is a planned transition designed to accelerate power unit development and build a robust framework ahead of upcoming regulatory changes.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Long-Term Development Value: The shift in technical leadership aims to fix ongoing performance and reliability deficits for the upcoming 2027 power unit design.

The shift in technical leadership aims to fix ongoing performance and reliability deficits for the upcoming 2027 power unit design. Software Focus: Fukao’s background leading the software division signals an operational pivot toward mastering complex hybrid power unit energy deployment.

Navigating the 2026 Regulation Crisis

Honda has endured a turbulent start under the current regulatory cycle, battling severe performance deficits and reliability hurdles. Those early struggles prompted additional developmental assistance from the FIA, including high-level talks over the Spanish Grand Prix weekend involving FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll, and driver Fernando Alonso.

Discussions have centered on revisiting the Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) framework to support lagging manufacturers. With rival power unit suppliers like Mercedes and Red Bull Ford Powertrains reportedly open to regulatory tweaks, Honda is wasting no time overhauling its internal structure. By installing Fukao—who previously served as Deputy Leader of the F1 Project and Head of the Software Division—as the new Large Project Leader (LPL), the manufacturer aims to secure a smoother transition into the next generation of engine engineering.

Structural Evolution and the Road to 2027

Technical leadership changes rarely yield overnight miracles, but HRC views the early restructuring as essential for establishing a competitive foundation.

Role / Detail Outgoing Leadership Incoming Leadership Name Tetsushi Kakuda Yoichiro Fukao Effective Date — October 1, 2026 Previous Focus Engine Development Leader Deputy LPL / Head of Software

As HRC stated, transitioning to this new operational framework now allows the engineering team to focus squarely on delivering a competitive power unit for 2027 and beyond. For Aston Martin, the reshuffle offers a much-needed tactical reset as the Silverstone-based squad fights to bridge the gap to the front of the grid.

The Tactical Takeaway

By promoting an expert with deep software division experience to helm the project, Honda is directly targeting the algorithmic complexities that have tripped up their debut campaign with Aston Martin.

Photo: sportrik.com

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