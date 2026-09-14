Artem Stepanov Doesn’t Know Rafael van der Vaart After Equalling Eredivisie Record

Eredivisie top scorer Artem Stepanov left an ESPN reporter stunned after admitting he did not know Netherlands legend Rafael van der Vaart. The Leverkusen loanee recently equalled Van der Vaart’s 2001 milestone by netting in five consecutive league matches for Utrecht, setting up a high-stakes clash against Feyenoord on September 20.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Equalling a 2001 Record Before a Blank Slate Artem Stepanov has taken the Dutch top-flight by storm. Following a weekend winner against Excelsior, the Leverkusen loanee claimed the outright lead in the Eredivisie scoring charts. His streak included goals against AZ Alkmaar, Sparta Rotterdam, PSV Eindhoven, and Go Ahead Eagles. By finding the net against Excelsior, the 19-year-old matched a long-standing league record set by Rafael van der Vaart back in 2001, becoming the youngest player to net in five straight games. https://x.com/OptaJohan/status/2099091284396827054 Yet, the post-match television interview took an unexpectedly humorous turn. When an ESPN reporter asked if the young forward knew who held the previous milestone, Stepanov offered a blunt and bewildered response. As noted across regional coverage, the teenager admitted, “I don’t know these people. No, no, no, no, no. I don’t know.”

Chasing History and Studying the Maestro The interviewer quickly enlightened the teenage striker, explaining that the former Ajax star Van der Vaart had actually managed to score in seven consecutive matches as a teenager. That revelation instantly redirected Stepanov’s competitive focus. “Then I will try to break this record,” the forward declared, pivoting from ignorance to immediate ambition. Photo: ca.sports.yahoo.com Reminded that his next hurdle involves scoring against Feyenoord, and advised to study footage of the Dutch icon, Stepanov did not hesitate. “I have, I must, yes. Then I will go today to my bed and I will watch,” he affirmed to the reporter.

The Numbers Behind the Streak Metric / Detail Artem Stepanov Rafael van der Vaart (2001) Consecutive Scoring Games 5 Matches 7 Matches (Record) Club Affiliation Utrecht (On loan from Leverkusen) Ajax Key Scalps Struck AZ, Sparta, PSV, Go Ahead Eagles, Excelsior Historic Eredivisie Opposition Next Test Feyenoord (Away, Sept 20) Historical Milestone Target

A Stern Rotterdam Test Awaits Utrecht currently sits 14th in the Eredivisie table with five points collected from their opening six fixtures under Anthony Correia. To climb the standings, the club will rely heavily on their in-form loanee to maintain his lethal conversion rate. The ultimate platform to extend this historic run arrives on Sunday, September 20, when Utrecht travels to face a demanding fixture against Feyenoord in Rotterdam. https://x.com/ESPNnl/status/2099126042187252195 But with Leverkusen watching and Dutch football history within touching distance, the young striker’s education in Eredivisie lore has officially begun.

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