Com2uS Celebrates Korea’s U-18 Baseball Championship Amid 160K Peak YouTube Viewers for Japan Final

The South Korean under-18 national baseball team claimed a 2-0 victory over Japan in the final of the 14th U-18 Asian Baseball Championship at the Taipei Dome, securing the nation’s tournament title since 2018 under the guidance of manager Jung Yoon-jin.

Fantasy & Market Impact Broadcasting Metrics: Simultaneous viewership for the final on the ‘컴투스프로야구’ and ‘Off the TV’ YouTube channels peaked near 160,000 concurrent viewers.

Simultaneous viewership for the final on the ‘컴투스프로야구’ and ‘Off the TV’ YouTube channels peaked near 160,000 concurrent viewers. In-Game Engagement: Com2uS utilized its digital ecosystem to run cheering promotions and distribute in-game currency rewards like “Stars” across its baseball titles following the victory.

Com2uS utilized its digital ecosystem to run cheering promotions and distribute in-game currency rewards like “Stars” across its baseball titles following the victory. Front-Office Presence: Com2uS Chairman Song Byung-jun traveled directly to Taiwan to accompany the delegation in his capacity as Vice Chairman of the Korea Baseball Softball Association (KBSA), acting as the head of the delegation.

Breaking the Eight-Year Drought at the Taipei Dome

The championship matchup on September 13 carried immense historical weight for South Korean youth baseball. By shutting out traditional powerhouse Japan 2-0 on foreign soil at the Taipei Dome, Jung Yoon-jin’s squad ended an eight-year championship drought dating back to 2018.

Digital Integration and Broadcast Reach

Off the field, the tournament marked a milestone for sports broadcasting and corporate sponsorship integration. Com2uS partnered with SBS Sports to ensure comprehensive coverage of the tournament’s Super Round and final stages, which ran from September 11 through September 13. Fans accessed the fixtures through traditional linear television via SBS Sports, alongside digital streaming options on ‘Off the TV’ and the ‘컴투스프로야구’ YouTube channels.

The digital strategy yielded engagement for youth baseball broadcasting. The high-stakes final fixture generated digital traction, with company metrics confirming that simultaneous viewership on the dedicated gaming and streaming channels approached 160,000 peak concurrent viewers. This digital engagement directly fed back into the publisher’s gaming properties through targeted fan events and reward distribution cycles.

Executive Leadership On-Site in Taiwan

Leadership presence behind the scenes often dictates the operational stability of a national delegation during international tournaments. Com2uS Chairman Song Byung-jun bridged the corporate and athletic sectors by traveling directly to Taipei. Operating in his official capacity as Vice Chairman of the Korea Baseball Softball Association (KBSA), Song served as the head of the delegation.

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Working alongside the coaching staff, team managers, and logistical support personnel, Song’s presence ensured that the under-18 squad operated with administrative backing throughout the demanding Super Round and medal fixtures. The coordination between corporate sponsorship, broadcast execution, and on-field management culminated in a return to the top of Asian youth baseball.

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