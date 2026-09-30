How Dupaco Community Credit Union Prevents Check Fraud With FedDetect

Dupaco Community Credit Union, a Dubuque-based financial cooperative managing over $3.6 billion in assets, has integrated Federal Reserve Financial Services’ Duplicate Check Notification tool to mitigate modern check fraud. Overseen by deposit operations leaders Katie Shemak and Tammy Merkes, the institution utilizes the zero-cost system to catch duplicate items and protect its 176,000 members.

Strategic Operational Takeaways Asset Scale Protection: Dupaco shields its $3.6 billion balance sheet across 23 branches using automated, scalable FedDetect alerts.

Dupaco shields its $3.6 billion balance sheet across 23 branches using automated, scalable FedDetect alerts. Zero Marginal Cost: The Duplicate Check Notification utility integrates into existing workflows at no additional expense.

The Duplicate Check Notification utility integrates into existing workflows at no additional expense. Multi-Layered Defense: The institution combines internal cross-team collaboration with Federal Reserve tools to counter sophisticated, evolving fraud schemes.

Operationalizing Fraud Defense Across 23 Branches

Check fraud remains a persistent vector for financial institutions, forcing credit banks to continuously upgrade their backend infrastructure. For Dupaco Community Credit Union, managing electronic payments and check operations requires constant vigilance across 118 counties in Iowa, northwest Illinois, and southwest Wisconsin. Katie Shemak, who oversees deposit operations, coordinates closely with Tammy Merkes, a National Check Professional, to monitor daily volume against potential duplicate entries.

By adopting the Duplicate Check Notification feature within the FedDetect suite, the credit union gained direct visibility into redundant check presentations that manual audits might otherwise overlook. “Whether duplicates happen by mistake or with intent, Duplicate Check Notification is helping us prevent losses,” Shemak noted. Because fraudsters continuously test institutional vulnerabilities, automated alerts allow operational teams to flag counterfeit items before funds clear.

Dupaco Community Credit Union Operational Snapshot Metric Value Headquarters Dubuque, Iowa Asset Size Exceeding $3.6 Billion Membership Base More than 176,000 Branch Network 23 Office Locations Staff Count Over 600 Employees

Scaling Infrastructure Through Federal Reserve Partnerships

The implementation process for the FedDetect notification layer proved seamless for Dupaco’s internal teams, requiring minimal friction during onboarding. As daily transaction volumes ebb and flow, the notification infrastructure scales dynamically to handle the variance without slowing down back-office settlement times. This elasticity is crucial for a regional financial cooperative serving over 600 employees and a rapidly expanding membership base.

Rather than relying on isolated security measures, Dupaco embeds these Federal Reserve tools into a broader, multi-layered defensive framework. Internal departments communicate in real-time when suspicious items surface, ensuring that check operations and electronic payments divisions operate with unified intelligence. According to institutional leadership, staying connected with Federal Reserve relationship managers provides vital insight into emerging check fraud tactics that change on a daily basis.

Strengthening Member Security in an Evolving Threat Landscape

As financial criminals adapt their methods to bypass traditional controls, credit unions must treat fraud mitigation as an essential operational mandate rather than an optional expense. Dupaco’s deployment of FedDetect Notification Services demonstrates how regional institutions can leverage central bank infrastructure to secure member deposits effectively. By maintaining an open dialogue with Federal Reserve representatives, the cooperative ensures its defense mechanisms evolve alongside broader banking sector threats.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.