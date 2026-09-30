Ohio State Wrestling Releases 2027 Big Ten Schedule and Ticket Info

The Ohio State Buckeyes wrestling program faces a six-week conference schedule for the 2027 Big Ten season. Running from January 10 through February 12, 2027, the conference schedule features marquee duals against national contenders Iowa and Penn State, setting up a path through the conference.

Navigating a Six-Week Big Ten Gauntlet

Ohio State’s conference journey opens on January 10, 2027, welcoming Purdue to Columbus before the Buckeyes embark on a road trip. The team travels to face Northwestern on January 15, Indiana on January 22, and Iowa on January 24. The conference slate continues with home duals against Michigan State on January 29 and Nebraska on January 31, followed by a trip to battle Michigan on February 5. The regular-season conference schedule culminates in a home dual against Penn State on February 12.

This conference schedule arrives on the heels of a 2025–26 campaign where the Buckeyes compiled an 18-1 overall record and a 7-1 mark in Big Ten competition. Ohio State secured a second-place finish at the Big Ten Conference championships last season and followed it up with a fifth-place team finish at the NCAA tournament. The Big Ten Championships are scheduled for March 6–7 at Nationwide Arena in downtown Columbus.

Returning Firepower and Lineup Depth

The Buckeyes retain a core from last season’s lineup. Nic Bouzakis returns to the 125-pound weight class, while Ben Davino steps back onto the mat at 133 pounds following an impressive run as the 2026 Big Ten champion and national runner-up.

Further up the weight classes, Brandon Cannon fills the 157-pound spot in the lineup. A group of veterans rounds out the roster depth, featuring Ethan Stiles at 165 pounds, Dylan Fishback at 184 pounds, a shared rotation of Seth Shumate and Ryder Rogotzke at 197 pounds, and heavyweight Nick Feldman.

Early-Season Tests and Ticketing Details

Before conference battles consume the calendar, the Buckeyes must navigate a nonconference schedule. Ohio State opens the 2026–27 season at the Clarion Open on November 1. The home dual season commences at the Covelli Center on November 15 against Columbia, immediately preceding road duals against North Carolina State on November 20 and Bellarmine on November 22.

The early-season test continues at the 2026 National Duals in Tulsa, Oklahoma, scheduled for December 12–13. The nonconference dual slate wraps up at home with matches against Kent State on December 18 and Clarion University on January 3, 2027.

Fans looking to secure seats for the upcoming action can purchase new season tickets. Single-match and group tickets go on sale later in October. Supporters seeking more information or direct assistance from the Ohio State Athletics sales team can complete the Ticket Interest Form, contact the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office by calling 1-800-GOBUCKS, or email [email protected].