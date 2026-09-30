PPP Ready to Offer Proposals on Governor Rule in KP Says Nayyar Bukhari

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has signaled it will offer constitutional proposals should the federal government formally consult it regarding the imposition of governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Amid mounting tensions and a severe security breakdown, the political maneuver highlights deepening fractures between the federal coalition and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial administration.

Weighing Constitutional Interventions Amid Security Lulls

Speaking in Islamabad on Wednesday, PPP Parliamentarians Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari addressed mounting speculation over executive intervention in the violence-hit province. He maintained that governor’s rule could theoretically be imposed upon the recommendation of the governor if the provincial government fundamentally fails to maintain order.

Ministers within the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led federal government have repeatedly floated the measure in recent days. Officials point toward persistent terrorism and actions by PTI-backed Chief Minister Sohail Afridi that the center characterizes as illegal. Meanwhile, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi — a leader of the PPP — urged the provincial leadership to step back from the brink, though he confirmed that any directive issued by President Asif Ali Zardari would be executed faithfully.

Security Deficits and the Politics of Mourning

Bukhari did not mince words regarding the worsening security conditions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He noted that citizens, including those residing within the Chief Minister’s own home district, remain effectively confined to their homes after dark due to prevailing lawlessness.

In a sharp critique of the provincial leadership, the PPP secretary general questioned why prominent PTI figures consistently skip the funeral prayers of individuals martyred in ongoing militant attacks. Bukhari alleged that the party’s singular focus remains centered on securing the release of jailed founder Imran Khan, who has remained incarcerated since August 5, 2023, rather than addressing urgent public welfare.

Navigating Confrontation and the Long March Ahead

The political friction coincides with PTI’s preparations for a high-stakes long march toward Islamabad scheduled for October 4, following a previous postponement from September 27. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar previously stated that the Constitution provides clear mechanisms for declaring an emergency if circumstances demand it.

Despite the escalating rhetoric, Bukhari insisted that legal remedies for imprisoned leaders should be sought through the judiciary rather than through civil disruption. He emphasized that the PPP remains committed to dialogue as the primary vehicle for resolving national deadlocks, even with its “worst opponents.” The party’s central executive committee is expected to weigh whether to participate in an upcoming All Parties Conference convened by the Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP).