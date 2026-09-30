Newcastle Knights reach NRL grand final after preliminary final upset

Newcastle Knights veteran Tyson Frizell and rising five-eighth Fletcher Sharpe reflect on an improbable NRL grand final run that has electrified the New South Wales city. Under coach Justin Holbrook, the resilient squad overcame the mid-season loss of half Dylan Brown to defeat Penrith in a stunning preliminary final upset.

Breaking the Drought: Veterans, Youth, and Novocastrian Pride

For Tyson Frizell, a 15-year career spanning 305 NRL games, State of Origin jerseys for the Blues, and Test appearances for the Kangaroos had never included a premiership decider. The 34-year-old forward admits the final hurdle is one he typically avoids watching. “It usually gets switched off or I stop watching it as soon as that siren goes because – while you’re happy for everyone – it burns, those celebration of the boys,” Frizell explains.

Yet, the narrative shifted dramatically following a punishing preliminary final weekend. Driving down through Wallsend in outer Newcastle to reach the fixture, the veteran witnessed a community brought entirely to life. Fans lined the main roads, wearing their team jerseys, offering raw expressions of gratitude. But the emotional spectrum of the squad stretches far beyond its veteran core.

From the Hunters to the Immortals: The Next Generation Steps Up

At just 22 years of age, five-eighth Fletcher Sharpe represents the opposite end of the Newcastle demographic. Growing up in the Hunter Valley, Sharpe was not even alive when the Knights secured their famous 1997 and 2001 premierships. Instead, his understanding of the club’s rich history has been forged through family lore and direct mentorship from club royalty.

Earlier in the season, 1997 premiership captain Paul Harragon addressed the playing group. Meanwhile, Andrew Johns – Newcastle’s favourite son who was inducted as the eighth immortal in 2012 – delivered a passionate video message ahead of Sunday’s preliminary final victory. Sharpe admits watching club legends break down in emotional gratitude heightens the magnitude of the moment. “It almost brings a tear to your eye seeing legends of the game and legends of the club and how emotional they get and what it means to them for the current playing group to be back into the grand final,” Sharpe says.

Newcastle Knights: Season Turning Points (2025–2026) Metric / Phase 2025 Season 2026 Season Final Ladder Position Wooden Spoon Grand Finalists Head Coach N/A Justin Holbrook Key Adversity Overcome N/A Mid-season injury to half Dylan Brown Preliminary Final Scalp N/A Defeated Penrith

Tactical Reshuffle and the Holbrook Doctrine

The catalyst behind this remarkable ascension is coach Justin Holbrook. Stepping in after a turbulent stint that included a departure from the Gold Coast in 2023 and an assistant role at the Roosters last season, Holbrook immediately imposed a philosophy rooted in accountability and calm execution. Club chief executive Peter Parr emphasizes that Holbrook’s tactical detachment from unavailable personnel anchors the team’s success. “He doesn’t concern himself too much with who’s not playing, he concerns himself with who is playing,” Parr notes.

That pragmatic approach directly influenced Frizell’s role on the pitch. Long celebrated as one of the most damaging edge forwards in the NRL—marauding in the spaces between the big men and the backs—Frizell was redeployed into the middle by Holbrook. In the middle third, where rugby league demands its most attritional physical warfare, Frizell’s adaptation has provided the defensive steel required to neutralize elite forward packs like Penrith’s.

“He’s been unreal,” Frizell says of Holbrook. “He’s brought such a confident calmness about him in that he knows what wins, what he wants from his players and he’s pretty direct, but just knows what you need to do and holds everyone to account.”

The Final Hurdle

As Newcastle prepares for the grand final clash against Sydney’s glamour club, the stark contrast between their 2025 wooden spoon finish and their current status highlights an astonishing tactical and cultural turnaround. For Sharpe, who grew up idolizing local icons Andrew and Matthew Johns in Cessnock, walking the same path as the club’s greatest playmakers feels surreal. “Growing up they were the ‘Goats’ of the town and someone that you aspired to be… and now to be a part of it and into the grand final, I still kind of pinch myself,” he reflects.