How Japan Is Overcoming Hurdles for Autonomous Driving

Autonomous driving was long seen as a pipe dream in Japan, where the streets are narrow and crowded, and regulation is notoriously strict. While Japanese infrastructure presents unique hurdles for driverless technology, Alphabet’s Waymo has continued to scale its commercial footprint across major urban centers in the United States, cementing its lead over competitors.

Miami Launch Expands U.S. Footprint

Alphabet’s Waymo officially launched its robotaxi service for paying riders in Miami, marking the sixth major U.S. market where the company operates commercial driverless ride-hailing. According to the company, nearly 10,000 residents signed up to try the service ahead of the rollout, with new riders being invited on a rolling basis via the Waymo app.

The initial service zone covers a 60-square-mile area encompassing Miami’s Design District, Wynwood, Brickell, and Coral Gables neighborhoods. Waymo has stated an intention to extend service to Miami International Airport in the near future, though a specific timeline has not yet been established. For local fleet management—including vehicle charging, cleaning, and repairs—Waymo is partnering with mobility company Moove.

Navigating Regulatory and Operational Challenges

The Miami expansion follows a period of public scrutiny regarding the safety and driving behavior of autonomous vehicles in dense urban environments. Last month in San Francisco, Waymo vehicles contributed to gridlock during severe storms and widespread power outages. In response to those incidents, Waymo reported that it has been actively refining its software systems to better handle difficult weather and emergency circumstances.

Waymo concluded 2025 with commercial operations active across five major U.S. markets: Austin, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and the San Francisco Bay Area. The company recorded 14 million total trips in 2025 and crossed 450,000 weekly paid rides by December. Alongside its domestic rollout, the company is testing vehicles in international cities including London, Tokyo, and New York, with plans to launch its first overseas commercial service.

Competitive Landscape and Next Steps

Waymo’s aggressive expansion strategy extends its lead over domestic rivals in the autonomous vehicle sector, including Amazon-owned Zoox and Tesla, as well as startups like May Mobility and Nuro. Internationally, the Alphabet subsidiary faces significant competition from Baidu-owned Apollo Go and WeRide in Asia.

Photo: cnbc.com

To support its ongoing scaling, Waymo has been engaged in talks to raise $15 billion in funding. The company’s scheduled 2026 expansion roadmap includes planned launches in Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Las Vegas, Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego, Washington, and Nashville.