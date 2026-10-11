How Kimi Antonelli Can Clinch the F1 Title at the US Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli could mathematically clinch his first Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship at the upcoming United States Grand Prix in Austin, holding a 340-point lead in the standings ahead of teammate George Russell at 238 points and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton at 229 points, SB Nation reported.

The Math Behind the Austin Championship Scenario

Formula 1 arrives in Texas with six standard Grand Prix weekends remaining on the calendar after the Singapore Grand Prix, meaning 150 points are theoretically up for grabs before the Austin event. That total drops to 125 points after the checkered flag flies at the Circuit of the Americas. For Antonelli to secure the crown in Austin, he must leave the venue holding at least a 125-point advantage over every remaining challenger in the title hunt.

The Italian Mercedes driver enters the United States weekend sitting 102 points ahead of Russell and 111 points ahead of Hamilton. A victory for Antonelli in Austin would push his tally to 365 points. Under that specific outcome, Russell would need to finish eighth or higher to keep his championship hopes alive, while Hamilton would require a fourth-place finish or better.

Data analysts cited by staging-aws.sports.yahoo.com calculated that if both drivers maintain their season averages—P1 for Antonelli and P3.5 for Russell—the title could be sealed as early as round 19 in Mexico.

Eliminating the Remaining Challengers in Texas

An Antonelli victory at the Circuit of the Americas would instantly eliminate Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, and Max Verstappen from championship contention. Heading to Austin, Antonelli leads Norris by 139 points, Leclerc by 125 points, and Verstappen by 119 points. Even if any of those three drivers secured a second-place finish in Texas, the resulting points gap would remain wider than the 125 points available across the final races of the season.

Tiebreakers also heavily favor the championship leader. If Antonelli wins in Austin, he will claim his ninth victory of the campaign. Should Russell win every remaining race thereafter, he would finish the year with eight victories. Because race wins serve as the primary tiebreaker in the standings, Antonelli would secure the title on countback if the two drivers finished level on points.

Calendar Uncertainty and Middle East Scheduling Questions

External factors continue to cast uncertainty over the final rounds of the 2026 season. Hostilities between the United States and Iran in the Middle East already forced the cancellation of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and required relocating the Bahrain Grand Prix to Malaysia. The final two stops of the current schedule remain slated for Qatar in late November and Abu Dhabi in early December, though Formula 1 has not yet announced a definitive decision regarding those events.

Photo: staging-aws.sports.yahoo.com

The governing body previously cancelled Rally Saudi Arabia following similar concerns, leaving the status of the late-season Middle East leg in doubt. If Qatar and Abu Dhabi are ultimately removed from the calendar, leaving only four race weekends and 100 maximum points available, Antonelli’s current points margin over Russell would mean the title has effectively already been decided.