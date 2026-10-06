How to Win “El Buen Fin” on Facebook & Instagram: The October Strategy

El Buen Fin 2026 will run from Friday, November 13, to Tuesday, November 17, taking advantage of the Revolución bridge. While official business registration opened on September 8, digital marketing agency operations reveal that brands winning the retail event prepare their Meta ad accounts, audiences, and catalogs as early as October, avoiding steep last-minute auction costs.

El Buen Fin 2025 Revenue Hits Record 219 Billion Pesos

The previous edition of the campaign set a massive financial precedent. El Buen Fin 2025 closed with a record revenue of 219 billion pesos—an increase of 46 billion pesos compared to the preceding year—with 216,000 participating businesses, according to Concanaco-Servytur and the Secretaría de Economía.

The digital channel expanded rapidly alongside that physical growth. The Asociación Mexicana de Venta Online (AMVO) reported that digital sales reached nearly 46 billion pesos, marking a 31% surge over 2024 and capturing 21% of total event revenue. National digital traffic jumped 56% during the campaign window.

Consumer discovery heavily favors social platforms. A GBM Insights study found that 66% of Mexican shoppers discover Buen Fin deals primarily via Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. When thousands of commercial entities flood Meta’s advertising auction simultaneously in November, late entrants face inflated costs.

Photo: es-us.noticias.yahoo.com

Consumer Research Timelines Drive October Urgency

Waiting until November to launch marketing campaigns ignores how modern buyers plan their purchases. An Ipsos study indicates that 69% of Mexican consumers research products before the event starts, with a quarter of them beginning their investigation more than a month in advance.

AMVO data shows that nearly eight out of ten online buyers during the 2025 event had already purchased in previous editions. These shoppers track brands, save posts, verify pricing via WhatsApp, and wait for the official kickoff. Exposure built in October dictates which products enter shopping carts on November 13.

Four Digital Fronts Managed in October

Operations at MHA Consulting establish a clear division between pre-season preparation and execution. November is reserved for execution, while October builds the necessary infrastructure across four primary Meta Ads components:

Audiences: Remarketing relies on historical data. Generating site visits, video views, and messaging interactions in October prevents brands from targeting cold audiences in November.

Remarketing relies on historical data. Generating site visits, video views, and messaging interactions in October prevents brands from targeting cold audiences in November. Catalog: Advantage+ campaigns and dynamic ads require clean Commerce Manager setups with accurate pricing and updated inventory to avoid displaying expired prices or out-of-stock items.

Advantage+ campaigns and dynamic ads require clean Commerce Manager setups with accurate pricing and updated inventory to avoid displaying expired prices or out-of-stock items. Measurement: Proper configuration of the Meta pixel and Conversions API ensures the algorithm does not optimize blindly. Meta documentation notes that ad sets require roughly 50 conversions in a week to exit the learning phase.

Proper configuration of the Meta pixel and Conversions API ensures the algorithm does not optimize blindly. Meta documentation notes that ad sets require roughly 50 conversions in a week to exit the learning phase. Creatives: Testing hooks and formats in October yields winning assets.

Avoiding the November Budget Spike

Scaling ad spend on the opening morning of El Buen Fin pushes new campaigns straight into an unstable learning phase. Every budget adjustment resets that algorithm, causing high cost-per-result metrics that often stabilize only after the event concludes.

Maintaining active campaigns from mid-October allows brands to enter November with warmed audiences, validated messages, and predictable acquisition costs. Local businesses and family enterprises, which accounted for 36% of participants in the 2025 edition according to Concanaco-Servytur data, utilize these same digital channels to target local consumers and close sales directly through WhatsApp.