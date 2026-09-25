Hunga volcano caldera floor collapsed 700 to 1,000 metres during eruption

When the Hunga volcano in Tonga erupted catastrophically on January 15, 2022, it produced the most explosive volcanic event of the modern instrumental era. New high-resolution bathymetric mapping published in Nature Geoscience reveals that beneath seawater, the volcano’s caldera floor underwent a massive, rapid collapse, dropping by 700 to 1,000 metres and displacing 8.9 cubic kilometres of material.

Mapping the Submarine Collapse Architecture

The sheer mechanical drama of the Hunga eruption remained hidden beneath the surface of the Pacific Ocean while shockwaves circled the globe and ash punched through the stratosphere. By comparing multibeam echo-sounder surveys gathered before the event—including a regional mapping campaign from 2016—with high-resolution post-eruption bathymetry, researchers captured the precise morphological shift of the submerged edifice.

Prior to the climactic phase, the inner caldera floor of Hunga sat at a depth of roughly 150 to 250 metres below sea level. Following the structural failure, the central portion of the volcano caved in dramatically. The caldera floor dropped to almost 850 metres, marking a vertical subsidence of 700 metres across the main floor, while the absolute centre of the volcano deepened by over 1,000 metres. Concurrently, the width of the caldera expanded from 4.5 to 4.8 kilometres.

The total volume of material displaced during this catastrophic failure reached 8.9 plus or minus 0.1 cubic kilometres. Of this total, approximately 6.85 cubic kilometres vanished directly from the caldera collapse itself, while the remaining volume was carved away by eruption-fed density currents that violently scoured the seafloor.

Synchronized Piston Subsidence and Megaplume Physics

Geophysical data confirms that this massive structural failure was not a slow, post-eruptive settling phase. Instead, it was a rapid, dynamic event that unfolded during the climactic eruption on January 15, 2022. Seismic stations across the Pacific registered very-long-period signals—rhythmic pulses of ground shaking—that aligned closely with the incremental settling of the caldera block onto the evacuating magma reservoir below.

Photo: scienmag.com

Inward-stepping terraces identified in the bathymetry data indicate that the roof of the magmatic system foundered like a piston, with surface fault splays forming as the floor subsided. This rapid collapse geometry indicates that roughly 8 cubic kilometres of Dense Rock Equivalent magma erupted to trigger the failure, accounting for less than 30 percent of the total magma reservoir.

The sudden drop of the caldera floor forced seawater to rush violently into the newly opened volcanic conduit system. This intense interaction between seawater and magma at shallow depths generated steam on a colossal scale. Researchers note that this seawater-magma mixing boosted the height and growth rate of the giant Hunga eruption plume far beyond what thermal energy alone could achieve, injecting material into the stratosphere and mesosphere.

Amplifying Pacific-Wide Tsunami Hazards

The devastating tsunamis that raced across the Pacific Ocean—causing destruction as far away as Peru and severing vital underwater communication cables—were directly intensified by the mechanics of the seafloor collapse. The speed and style of the caldera subsidence acted as an efficient piston, displacing massive water columns.

Photo: scienmag.com

Authors of the study caution that while submarine caldera systems like Hunga may appear relatively small, their rapid collapse dynamics can produce disproportionately dangerous tsunamis. These relatively minor submarine eruptions present severe, under-assessed hazards to coastal communities worldwide, highlighting an urgent need to reevaluate marine volcanic monitoring frameworks.