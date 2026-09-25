World of WearableArt crew member dies at TSB Arena

A crew member working on the World of WearableArt (WOW) show died following a medical event at Wellington’s TSB Arena on Friday morning, September 25, 2026, prompting organizers to cancel that evening’s performance.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Immediate ticket operations halted for the Friday 7:30 p.m. performance of GLO! at the TSB Arena, requiring direct outreach for refunds or transfers.

Corporate hospitality events, including A Taste of WOW at the InterContinental Wellington, maintained their scheduled operations despite the main stage cancellation.

Event production logistics face temporary scrutiny as WorkSafe initiates inquiries alongside a formal coroner’s referral.

Emergency Response at Wellington Waterfront Venue

Emergency services rushed to the TSB Arena on Jervois Quay following urgent reports of a person experiencing an apparent medical event shortly after 10:15 a.m. on Friday. Wellington Free Ambulance deployed multiple vehicles to the indoor stadium venue on the capital’s waterfront, where the 2026 WOW season runs from September 17 through October 4. Medical personnel immediately rendered assistance at the scene, but the individual sadly passed away.

Police confirmed the tragic outcome as emergency responders concluded operations on site. WorkSafe representatives subsequently confirmed they are carrying out initial inquiries into the incident, with the matter formally referred to the Coroner.

Show Cancellation and Cast Support

In response to the tragedy, show organizers made the difficult decision to cancel the Friday evening performance of the 2026 WOW Show: GLO!. WOW released a statement confirming that the deceased was a beloved and valued member of the WOW whānau, expressing deep condolences to the individual’s family, friends, and colleagues.

Photo: odt.co.nz

Operational Status: September 25, 2026 Event Component Status Action Taken WOW Show: GLO! (7:30 PM) Cancelled Direct contact for refunds or transfers initiated A Taste of WOW Proceeding Running as scheduled at InterContinental Wellington Venue Operations (TSB Arena) Restricted Emergency services and WorkSafe inquiries concluded

Management confirmed that additional support services are being actively provided for the wider WOW cast and crew to help them process the impact of the loss. Ticket holders for the cancelled evening performance are being contacted directly by the WOW team with comprehensive information regarding ticket refunds or transferring seats to alternative performance dates.

The Path Forward for the 2026 Season

While auxiliary hospitality events like A Taste of WOW at the InterContinental Wellington continue as scheduled, the core theatrical production pauses to honor the fallen crew member and support the grieving team. Organizers continue to request privacy for the family and the wider WOW whānau as authorities finalize their preliminary inquiries.