Iga Świątek to face Iva Jovic in Beijing 1/8 finals on Wednesday

Iga Świątek will face American 18-year-old Iva Jovic in the 1/8 finals of the WTA 1000 hard-court tournament in Beijing on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, with the match scheduled for 7:00 AM Polish time on the Capital Group Diamond center court.

Jovic Attracts Market Attention After Guadalajara Title

Jovic commands rising market attention following her recent title run in Guadalajara and straight-sets elimination of Kamilla Rachimowa, positioning her as a live underdog on hard courts.

The Hard-Fought Comeback That Set Up the Fourth-Round Clash

Świątek punched her ticket to the fourth round on Monday following a grueling battle against Croatia’s Donna Vekić. Sport.pl and Eurosport Polska noted that the Polish star stared down a 4:6, 2:5 deficit with a double break before orchestrating a remarkable turnaround. Świątek admitted to Eurosport Polska that she was genuinely angry during the struggles, stating, “I was really pissed off. I didn’t think I was playing badly, but it definitely wasn’t enough.”

To rescue the match, Świątek borrowed tactical inspiration from men’s tennis history. Przegląd Sportowy reported that the former world number one utilized a hyper-aggressive approach reminiscent of Novak Djokovic’s famous return against Roger Federer during the 2011 US Open. “Novak did it on purpose. I allowed myself to do it today too, because I thought it might be better for me,” Świątek explained in press remarks captured by Przegląd Sportowy. The shift paid immediate dividends as she swept the second-set tiebreak 7-0 and cruised through the decider 6:2.

Photo: SportoweFakty

First-Time Meeting Against Rising American Talent

Wednesday’s fixture marks the inaugural head-to-head encounter between Świątek and Iva Jovic on the professional tour. Jovic advanced to this stage by defeating Harriet Dart in three sets before dispatching Kamilla Rachimowa 6:1, 7:5. The 18-year-old American arrives in the Chinese capital holding the 13th spot in the WTA rankings, fresh off a successful defense of her tournament form in Guadalajara.

For Świątek, currently ranked ninth globally, the stakes extend deep into tour history. It was noted that the Polish player has accumulated 147 match wins at the WTA 1000 level—sitting just one victory behind Serena Williams and trailing Aryna Sabalenka’s mark of 156. A victory over Jovic would mark Świątek’s 40th appearance in the 1/8 finals of a tournament at this tier, keeping her hunt for a 13th WTA 1000 title alive.

Świątek Faces Jovic in Opening Match

Player / Matchup WTA Ranking Tournament Stage Scheduled Time (CET) Iga Świątek vs. Iva Jovic 9. WTA vs. 13. WTA 1/8 Finals (Singles) Wednesday, 7:00 AM Coco Gauff vs. Elise Mertens 4. WTA vs. 19. WTA 1/8 Finals (Singles) Wednesday Maja Chwalińska / Nikola Bartunková vs. Katerina Siniakova / Shuai Zhang Not Ranked (Team) 2nd Round (Doubles) Wednesday (Second match from 7:00 AM)

Organizers confirmed that the clash between Świątek and Jovic will open proceedings on the Capital Group Diamond arena. The winner of Wednesday morning’s contest will move directly into the quarterfinals to face the survivor of the match between America’s Coco Gauff and Belgium’s Elise Mertens. Meanwhile, Polish representation in Beijing continues elsewhere on the grounds, with Maja Chwalińska partnering Nikola Bartunková in the second round of the doubles draw against top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Shuai Zhang.

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