Anvisa Bans Unregistered Peptides and Weight-Loss Pens Sold for Research

On Tuesday, October 6, 2026, Brazil’s health regulator, Anvisa (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária), published a sweeping resolution in the Diário Oficial da União ordering the immediate seizure, suspension of sale, distribution, manufacturing, advertising, and use of multiple unapproved weight-loss pens and injectable peptides sold online for research purposes but marketed for human consumption.

Anvisa Bans Unregistered Peptides over Safety Risks

Regulatory Enforcement: Anvisa has banned the commercialization and use of these unregistered peptides across all physical and digital channels due to a complete lack of safety and efficacy data.

Anvisa has banned the commercialization and use of these unregistered peptides across all physical and digital channels due to a complete lack of safety and efficacy data. Infection Hazards: Home-diluted injectable peptides bypass sterile manufacturing controls, creating direct pathways for severe bacterial infections, abscesses, and systemic sepsis.

Crackdown on Unregistered Peptide Sales and Home Dilution Risks

The federal action targets unauthorized items including the 60 mg Tirzegen tirzepatide pens and 40 mg Retagen retatrutide pens manufactured by Oxygen Pharm, alongside a 40 mg Retatrutide product from Alluvi Healthcare. Additional compounds cited in the federal register include PC-157 & TB-500 40 mg, NAD+ 1,000 mg, and GLOW GHK-CU 70 mg, originating from brands such as Alluvi Healthcare, Oxygen KW Pharma, and Synedica Labs. According to Anvisa’s findings, these items were heavily promoted through digital storefronts like Peptídeos do Brasil and Peptídeos Pro.

While these online vendors labeled the items as restricted to laboratory research, the agency identified clear evidence of direct human administration. Compounding the public health threat, SEGS Portal Nacional highlighted a dangerous trend of consumers purchasing raw tirzepatide powder online, diluting the substances in home kitchens or bathrooms, and injecting the mixtures without clinical supervision. Medical specialists note that preparing injectables outside of sterile pharmaceutical facilities introduces immediate microbial contamination risks.

Photo: Correio Sudoeste

Expanding Enforcement Across International Borders and Rogue Sites

This regulatory sweep builds upon a broader crackdown by Brazilian health authorities against illicit cross-border and online pharmaceutical supply chains. Anvisa barred the importation and distribution of the T36 injectable peptide and blocked the commercialization network operating via www.gopharma.shop. That storefront openly advertised unregistered formulations containing tirzepatide and retatrutide—the latter being a substance that currently holds no regulatory approval in any country in the world.

Among the contraband seized or blocked in prior actions were unapproved items such as T.G. 15 mg, Tirzec 15 mg, and Lipoless MD 15 mg. Anvisa reiterated its statutory position that retail websites possess no legal authority to vend prescription medications. Under Brazilian public health laws, the distribution of regulated medications remains strictly limited to licensed physical pharmacies and authorized digital channels. Products acquired through unregulated gray-market sites lack verifiable cold-chain storage, precise active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) quantification, and sterility guarantees.

Regulated Action / Seizure Targeted Compounds Associated Brands / Vendors Primary Health Hazard Anvisa Resolution (Oct 2026) Tirzegen (Tirzepatide 60mg), Retagen & Alluvi Retatrutide (40mg) Oxygen Pharm, Alluvi Healthcare, Synedica Labs Unregistered status, unknown manufacturing origin, lack of clinical trials Gopharma Shop Ban T.G. 15mg, Tirzec 15mg, Lipoless MD 15mg, T36 Gopharma.shop Unverified potency, unauthorized cross-border import, absent safety data Home Dilution Alert Raw Tirzepatide powder, PC-157 & TB-500, NAD+, GLOW GHK-CU Peptídeos do Brasil, Peptídeos Pro Microbial contamination, improper reconstitution, sepsis risk

Comparative Efficacy and Clinical Safety Profiles of Authorized Incretin Therapies

Companies Decline to Comment on Federal Restrictions

Representatives from Poder360 formally contacted Peptídeos do Brasil, Peptídeos Pro, Alluvi Healthcare, Synedica Labs, and Oxygen KW Pharma for comment regarding the federal restrictions, but no statements were provided prior to publication. Anvisa’s ongoing administrative and law enforcement actions remain active as federal inspectors monitor domestic distribution channels for continued non-compliance.

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