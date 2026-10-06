Sara Carbonero joins Shakira on stage at Madrid concert residency

Sara Carbonero joined Shakira on stage during her Madrid concert residency at Macondo Park on Saturday, October 3, 2026, participating in the “Walk of the Wolves” segment alongside other high-profile Spanish figures. The journalist later reflected on their shared history across past football tournaments and media eras.

Sara Carbonero and Other Guests Join Shakira in Madrid

Sara Carbonero was one of several notable guest stars who walked alongside Shakira wearing signature silver capes and futuristic eyewear during the Madrid concert series.

Carbonero marked the occasion by highlighting their past encounters during major international football tournaments like the 2010 World Cup.

Other prominent figures, including Ana Peleteiro, Almudena Cid, and international pop star Dua Lipa, also featured across the weekend’s performances at the Iberdrola Music venue.

From South Africa 2010 to the Madrid Stage

The appearance at Macondo Park brought together two figures whose lives heavily dominated international sports headlines over a decade ago. As as.com reported, Carbonero was among the women accompanying the Colombian artist during the signature pre-show procession. Dressed in the matching silver outfit and galactic sunglasses, the journalist experienced a moment rooted in years of shared public visibility.

During the 2010 World Cup, Carbonero worked as a reporter while her relationship with goalkeeper Iker Casillas captured global attention. Simultaneously, Shakira crossed paths with Gerard Piqué. Years later, following the dissolution of both high-profile relationships, the two figures reunited under vastly different personal circumstances.

Photo: La Voz de Galicia

Reflecting on the milestone via social media, Carbonero shared her astonishment at the trajectory of their paths. Si me hubiesen dicho esto hace unos años, cuando compartimos estadios, gradas, Mundiales, Eurocopas y alguna que otra conversación que siempre se quedará para nosotras, nunca lo hubiese creído, she wrote, as detailed by Lecturas.

A Floating Cast of Influential Women

The concert concept, tied to Shakira’s current Las mujeres ya no lloran tour, relies heavily on themes of female solidarity and resilience. Alongside Carbonero, the Madrid residency featured an array of notable personalities from sports, television, and film.

SHAKIRA AND THE SECRET BEHIND THE PHOTO WITH SARA CARBONERO AND PAZ VEGA

Athlete Ana Peleteiro shared her experience online, noting that despite the tour’s title, she shed tears of joy while walking alongside the singer. Additional figures participating in the processions across the weekend included actress Paz Vega, journalist Isabel Jiménez, and former gymnast Almudena Cid, who noted the parallels of managing public, high-profile relationship endings.

Guest Participant Professional Background Event Highlight Sara Carbonero Journalist / Presenter Participated in the wolf walk; referenced shared 2010 World Cup history. Ana Peleteiro Athlete Joined the procession after attending multiple tour dates. Almudena Cid Former Gymnast Emphasized shared themes of personal resilience on stage. Dua Lipa Recording Artist Performed “Antología” live on stage with Shakira.

Dua Lipa Performs Antología with Shakira

The third weekend of the 12-date residency at the Iberdrola Music space also welcomed international star Dua Lipa. According to ABC, the British-Albanian singer joined Shakira to perform a rendition of the classic track “Antología” in Spanish, a moment that Amazon Music broadcasted live to massive digital audiences.

Photo: Lecturas

For Carbonero, the night extended past simple fandom into a deeper appreciation of the production’s emotional resonance.

As the Madrid residency barrels toward its final scheduled dates, including a teased surprise finale managed by the artist for Sunday, October 11, the convergence of past sports-media royalty and modern pop spectacle continues to define the commercial footprint of the tour.