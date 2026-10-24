IKEA to Launch Liljebagge Thermostat in Czechia in January 2027

IKEA will launch its LILJEBAGGE smart radiator thermostat in the Czech Republic in January 2027 with an estimated price around 400 crowns, as reported by Svět Androida.

IKEA LILJEBAGGE Pricing and Regional Rollout

The LILJEBAGGE smart thermostatic radiator valve first appeared in Sweden in early September before German media reported a planned expansion for January 2027. When contacted by Svět Androida, IKEA confirmed the Czech launch timeline for the start of next year, though final local pricing remains unconfirmed. In Sweden, the device retails for 199 Swedish crowns, which converts to approximately 435 crowns. Meanwhile, the German market launch carries a price tag of 14.99 euros, or about 365 crowns. Based on these European figures, Czech customers can expect a retail price near 400 crowns, positioning the hardware below many competing systems.

Smart Home Integration and Required Hardware

Designed for hydronic radiators, the LILJEBAGGE replaces standard mechanical valves to let users manage indoor temperatures and scheduling via mobile devices. The unit relies on the Matter over Thread standard, enabling compatibility with smart home ecosystems from Amazon, Apple, Google, Homey, and Samsung. Remote operation requires a Thread Border Router to bridge the valve to a home network. IKEA recommends its own DIRIGERA gateway, which costs 1,990 crowns in the company’s Czech e-shop. Users who already own compatible hardware like a second-generation Google Nest Hub or an Apple TV 4K with Thread support can operate the valve without purchasing a separate IKEA gateway.

Automated Valve Maintenance and Power Management

The device includes built-in protective routines to handle mechanical wear and temperature drops. Every two weeks, the hardware automatically cycles the valve to prevent calcium buildup. A dedicated frost protection mode triggers the radiator when necessary to safeguard piping against freezing temperatures. During internet outages, the thermostat retains its last known temperature setting, allowing manual adjustments directly on the device while disabling remote smartphone control. Two AA batteries power the unit, though batteries are not included in the retail package.

The device builds on a Swedish release price of 199 crowns.