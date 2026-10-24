Bay of Bengal Depression Forecast to Become Cyclone by Monday

Following the conclusion of Durga Puja celebrations, weather authorities have issued a cyclone alert as a depression over the Bay of Bengal gathers strength.

The transition from autumn festivities to severe weather has set meteorological agencies on high alert across the region. A low-pressure system formed over the east-central and adjacent southeast Bay of Bengal. Forecasters report that the disturbance is organizing rapidly and moving on a west-northwest track.

Intensification Timeline Toward a Bay of Bengal Storm

Meteorological models indicate a swift progression from a basic low-pressure area to a significant storm system. The Bangladesh Weather Observation Team and regional meteorological departments tracked the system as it strengthened into a well-marked low pressure, with projections pointing toward further intensification into a depression and deep depression.

According to updates from regional forecasting services, the system is expected to evolve into a full-scale tropical cyclone by Monday morning. The World Meteorological Organization panel maintains a rotational naming list for the region’s storms; once the system attains cyclonic strength, it will be named Arnab , a Bengali word meaning sea, as designated by Bangladesh. A. K. M. Nazmul Haque, a meteorologist at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, noted that while the storm is expected to track toward the Indian coast, agencies maintain constant surveillance on its movement.

Regional authorities also track subsequent naming sequences on the regional roster. Following Arnab, the next designated name is Murasu, proposed by India, which translates in Tamil to a traditional royal drum historically used for public announcements and warnings.

Rainfall Forecast and Coastal Impacts Across West Bengal and Neighboring States

While the primary landfall path is projected toward the coasts of northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha, the outer bands will generate widespread atmospheric shifts across eastern India. Southern districts of West Bengal will experience deteriorating weather conditions beginning midweek, featuring intermittent squalls and localized downpours starting Wednesday. Prakhar Jain, managing director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, advised that coastal zones anticipate winds reaching 60 to 70 kilometers per hour as the system approaches.

Photo: The New Nation Bangla

Heavy rainfall, ranging from 7 to 11 centimeters, is specifically predicted across six southern districts. Coastal zones including South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur face heavy precipitation warnings extending from Wednesday through Friday into West Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, and Purulia. In Bangladesh, coastal divisions including Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram anticipate gusty winds and rain starting from October 27.

Fisherman Warnings and Agricultural Advisories Issued

Maritime authorities have moved quickly to protect coastal livelihoods. The Alipur Meteorological Department issued a red warning, implementing a strict ban prohibiting fishermen from venturing into deep waters starting Tuesday as winds near the coast reach sustained speeds of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour, with gusts touching 60 kilometers per hour.

Photo: AajTak Bangla

Agricultural monitoring groups advised farmers in vulnerable zones to harvest mature paddy crops before October 26 to prevent rotting, sprouting, or lodging caused by impending waterlogging. Transport and travel schedules across eastern coastal tourist spots face heightened regulatory controls as local administrations prepare for hazardous sea conditions.