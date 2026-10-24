Bank of Korea Freezes Rate as Middle East Tensions Drive Oil Prices Up

International crude oil prices have surged to a six-month high, driven by escalating military tensions between Washington and Tehran that threaten to upend global energy shipping lanes and stoke renewed inflation worldwide. Brent crude touched $116 per barrel in recent trading, coming dangerously close to the $120 peak recorded during the height of the Middle East conflict, while West Texas Intermediate climbed to $103.

The latest market volatility follows recent statements from the U.S. president regarding the possibility of renewed strikes against Iranian infrastructure ahead of upcoming midterm elections. Market participants fear a severe intensification of hostilities in the region. Such a disruption would paralyze global financial, communication, and logistics systems alongside vital petroleum flows.

Energy Inventories Dwindle as Supply Risks Multiply

While official assessments suggest that Middle Eastern crude export volumes have largely recovered to pre-conflict levels, underlying supply buffers are shrinking rapidly.

Potential flashpoints—ranging from attacks on Saudi petroleum facilities by Houthi forces to direct strikes on Iranian energy installations—continue to pose systemic risks to the global economy.

Domestic Fuel Prices Defy Global Trends

Closer to home, South Korean pump prices have continued a downward trajectory, marking 23 weeks of declines. However, this relief at the pump is largely artificial, sustained by aggressive government intervention that is placing a heavy toll on public finances and industry balance sheets.

South Korea’s central bank has paused its tightening cycle.On 22 October, the Bank of Korea unanimously kept its policy rate unchanged at 3.0%, following two consecutive increases.The decision reflects a difficult balance.South Korea is benefiting from strong semiconductor… pic.twitter.com/DSxjJQx192 — https://x.com/KShevchenkoReal/status/2113616176710606979

Lee In-chul noted that while the continuous fuel tax cuts and maximum pricing systems have provided temporary relief for consumers, they are accumulating into nearly 20 trillion won in tax revenue losses and causing refinery deficits estimated at 5 trillion to 7 trillion won, which will ultimately burden future generations.

The government has maintained fuel tax reductions ranging between 15% and 25% since the COVID-19 pandemic. Simultaneously, a petroleum maximum pricing scheme implemented on March 13 has forced refiners to absorb losses estimated between 5 trillion and 7 trillion won to prevent international price spikes from fully passing through to retail buyers.

Monetary Policy Balancing Act and Monetary Stance

Amid these external pressures, the Bank of Korea opted to freeze its base interest rate during its October meeting, with all seven members of the Monetary Policy Committee voting unanimously to hold. Lee In-chul described the decision as the fruit of aggressive preemptive rate hikes executed in July and August, which successfully bought policy breathing room.

Lee In-chul stated that achieving the central bank’s core inflation target of 2% sustainably will likely take until 2028 rather than 2027, meaning high interest rates and persistent cost pressures will remain a fixture of the economic landscape for a prolonged period.

Market observers anticipate that upcoming third-quarter gross domestic product figures and October consumer price index readings will dictate whether the board implements another rate increase during its final scheduled meeting of the year on November 29.

KOSPI Underperforms Amid Foreign Capital Outflows

South Korea’s financial markets have struggled to mirror the resilience of major Western bourses, lagging behind global peers. While the KOSPI touched the 5,300 mark mid-week before rebounding closer to the mid-5,500 range, it remains among the weakest performers globally over the recent quarter.

This divergence stems primarily from structural supply-and-demand imbalances within the domestic exchange. Retail investors facing losses have triggered over 300 billion won in forced liquidations over the past week alone, while institutional buying buffers have cooled following the conclusion of major treasury stock purchase programs by key chipmakers.

Meanwhile, foreign investors have steadily reduced their exposure to emerging market portfolios as U.S. Treasury yields remain elevated. Because Korean equities function as a highly liquid proxy for regional portfolios, foreign capital continues to rotate out of local semiconductor leaders regardless of their robust corporate fundamentals.