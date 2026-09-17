Indonesia and US Partner on Strategic Trade Management for Nuclear Goods

Indonesia is actively shaping its international trade security profile by launching strategic trade management talks centered specifically on nuclear-use goods, aligning domestic regulatory reforms with global non-proliferation standards.

The Nuclear Focus Within Indonesia’s STM Framework

Trade Minister Budi Santoso announced on Wednesday that the nuclear sector has emerged as a primary focus in Jakarta’s initial discussions regarding the Strategic Trade Management (STM) framework. The STM serves as a global trade governance initiative designed to ensure that strategic goods and technologies with potential dual-use applications—serving both commercial and military purposes—are kept out of activities that could threaten national or international security.

According to Santoso, the implementation of this framework directly aligns with Indonesia’s commitments under the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade with the United States. Work within the nuclear sector is currently underway beneath the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, with Bapeten, Indonesia’s Nuclear Energy Regulatory Agency, spearheading the initial regulatory rollout for nuclear-use goods.

Balancing Industrial Growth with Global Security

As part of the ongoing rollout, the Indonesian Ministry of Trade has established three core priorities to guide the new framework. Officials are focused on defining clear boundaries of authority among government institutions, formulating streamlined and transparent business processes that avoid burdening industry players, and integrating the updated requirements smoothly into existing trade systems.

Santoso expressed confidence that a well-regulated domestic flow of goods and technology will cement Indonesia’s reputation as a secure and reliable trading partner. On a global scale, the system is designed to build trust with international allies while giving domestic businesses—including small and medium-sized enterprises—a clearer path toward international competition.

These regulatory adjustments arrive as dual-use technologies, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and critical minerals evolve at a breakneck pace. Trade authorities emphasize that Indonesia must carefully balance open market access with rigorous trade security.

Multilateral Commitments and Regional Standards

The push for structured trade oversight is deeply rooted in international obligations. Indonesia remains dedicated to upholding the non-proliferation principles governing nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction, alongside implementing United Nations Security Council Resolution 1540 to stop non-state actors from acquiring dangerous armaments.

The United States has actively encouraged Jakarta to act as a role model for Strategic Trade Management within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). This collaboration was further underscored during the 5th Annual Southeast Asia Forum on Export Controls (SEAFEC) and the co-hosting of the 2026 Indonesia Strategic Trade Management Summit in Jakarta.

“Our aim is to develop an Indonesian risk-based STM system that strengthens strategic trade control without becoming a barrier to trade, industrialization, research, innovation, and technology access,” Santoso emphasized during the forum.

Economic Context and Bilateral Ties

The broader trade landscape provides a strong foundation for these regulatory upgrades. Government data shows that the manufacturing industry currently accounts for more than 82 percent of Indonesia’s total exports, while the national trade balance posted a healthy surplus of US$3.7 billion through the first seven months of 2026.

Photo: en.antaranews.com

The United States maintained its position as Indonesia’s second-largest trading partner in 2025, with bilateral trade reaching a robust US$43.9 billion. As Jakarta refines its risk-based export controls, the government intends to implement the changes progressively, granting local industries and institutions ample time to adapt without stalling economic momentum.

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