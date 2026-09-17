Maura Higgins Tops Women’s Leaderboard in Dancing With The Stars US Debut

Maura Higgins has made a spectacular start to her journey on Dancing with the Stars US, claiming the top spot on the women’s leaderboard during the Season 35 premiere week. Paired with professional dancer Mark Ballas, the Longford star dazzled judges and viewers alike with a fierce Foxtrot to Alannah Myles’ classic “Black Velvet.”

The Bottom Line Maura Higgins earned 21 out of 30 points on her Dancing with the Stars US debut, tying for the top spot among the women’s competitors.

The routine featured a playful callback to The Traitors US, complete with her famous burgundy Hermès Birkin bag gifted by co-star Rob Rausch.

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough lauded the routine for its smoothness and mesmerizing quality during the second night of the Season 35 premiere.

Stepping Out from Longford to the Ballroom Floor

For television audiences following reality TV crossovers, Maura Higgins is hardly a stranger to high-stakes competition. Having previously won hearts on Love Island, appeared on Love Island USA: Aftersun, and finished as a runner-up on Peacock’s hit psychological competition The Traitors earlier this year, Higgins brought serious stage presence to the ABC dance floor.

The judges were clearly won over by the effort. Carrie Ann Inaba called the performance “mesmerising,” while Derek Hough praised the sheer smoothness of the choreography. When the scores were tallied, the pair walked away with a solid 21 points out of a possible 30, comfortably landing them at the summit of the women’s leaderboard.

The Birkin Bag That Stole the Spotlight

Beyond the footwork, pop culture fanatics got plenty of extra entertainment value when a very specific luxury accessory entered the chat. As detailed by Evoke.ie, Mark Ballas kicked off the routine by emerging from a prop coffin holding a burgundy Hermès Birkin bag before dramatically tossing it into the audience.

Photo: europesays.com

The pricey purse has its own television lore: it was originally gifted to Higgins by fellow Traitors US contestant Rob Rausch after a memorable betrayal on the show.

Season 35 Competition Heats Up

The two-night premiere event of Dancing with the Stars Season 35 has already established a competitive baseline for the rest of the season. Tuesday night kicked off with the male celebrities dancing to chart-toppers from their birth years, culminating in the elimination of Conner Leavitt, husband of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt.

Wednesday night’s women-focused lineup brought high energy, but it also brought the end of the road for Love Thy Nader star Sarah Jane Nader and her professional partner, Hailey Bills, who found themselves eliminated at the end of the night. With Higgins setting a high scoring standard early on, the race for the mirrorball trophy is officially underway.

Dancing with the Stars US Season 35 Premiere Overview

Event / Night Focus Group Standout Moments Initial Elimination Night One (Tuesday) Male Celebrities Performances set to birth-year chart-toppers Conner Leavitt & Hailey Bills (Pro) Night Two (Wednesday) Female Celebrities Maura Higgins tops leaderboard (21/30); Traitors-themed Foxtrot with Birkin bag prop Sarah Jane Nader & Hailey Bills (Pro)

As the competition progresses, the intersection of reality TV fandoms will likely keep eyeballs glued to the screen. Whether Higgins can maintain her momentum against stiff competition remains to be seen, but her opening night proved she has the ballroom chops to back up the hype. Drop a comment below and let us know: Did Maura and Mark deserve those straight sevens, or are you backing a different dark horse this season?

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